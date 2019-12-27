Veteran finally pins on his Bronze Star

Army veteran Albert Morgan Jr. wears his Bronze Star in his Little Rock home and displays the other medals he finally received for his Vietnam War service decades after they were originally awarded. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

FORT SMITH -- For Army veteran Albert Morgan Jr., receiving a Bronze Star left him with mixed feelings.

Morgan, a 70-year-old Little Rock resident, was originally awarded the medal in 1970 for Vietnam War combat operations covering Sept. 1 to Nov. 1 of that year. He finally received the medal during a Veterans Day event at Chaffee Crossing in Fort Smith on Nov. 9 this year through the office of U.S. Sen. John Boozman.

"I felt happy about it, but by the same token, I'm disappointed because it took 49 years to get something that I got proof for 49 years ago," Morgan said.

Morgan's wife, Helen, described the situation as "upsetting." She said her husband didn't know that he had been awarded the medal and had to find out about it on his own 49 years after the fact.

"He got promoted to sergeant when he was in Vietnam," she said. "They let him know that, but they didn't let him know about the medal. I just didn't understand that. I still don't understand why that happened to us."

Morgan's case is among about 60,000 requests for military awards and decorations that the National Personnel Records Center receives each year from across the country, according to an email from Kevin Pratt, the center's assistant director for military records.

The most common request is to replace medals that have been lost since the veteran left the service, he said. Or in some cases, medals are either never received, such as in Morgan's case, or are authorized after a veteran has left the service or a specific unit.

Morgan said that in 2017 he received four boxes of records from the National Veterans Legal Services Program in Washington, D.C. While looking through those records about a year later, he discovered a letter dated Nov. 4, 1970, from the Department of the Army announcing that the Bronze Star was awarded to him and three other soldiers.

"So I took it to Sen. Boozman's office, and they got busy, and made sure I got decorated," Morgan said.

A copy of the script read during Morgan's award presentation by retired Col. Anita Deason, Boozman's senior military and veterans liaison, said that on Sept. 19, 1970, part of Morgan's platoon was ambushed in a Vietnam valley. The resulting firefight lasted more than three hours. Morgan's platoon was too close to the enemy to call in artillery. The group's leader was killed, and several other soldiers were wounded.

After running out of ammunition for his M16 rifle, Morgan grabbed an M79 grenade launcher from a fellow soldier and fired a grenade in through a crack in a cave where enemy troops were firing a machine gun at his unit. After neutralizing the site, his unit was ordered to retreat. Morgan was unarmed and helping to evacuate the wounded, when enemy fire pinned him down, according to the document. Eventually, another soldier went to his aid, providing cover for him to move back.

"It was later said by a high ranking officer that flew over the location of the firefight that he 'didn't see how anybody got out alive,'" according to the statement.

At the Nov. 9 ceremony, Morgan also received replacements for several other medals he was previously awarded, including the Vietnam Service medal with two bronze service stars.

Other veterans receiving medals and awards Nov. 9 were World War II Army veteran Manuel Perez, World War II and Korean War Army veteran John Anthony Stair, and Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm Army veteran Bradley Scott McGarry. Perez and Stair were represented by members of their respective families.

WHEELS IN MOTION

Kathy Watson, constituent service director for Boozman's office, said Morgan contacted the office in August about not receiving his Bronze Star. The office receives 2,500 to 3,000 requests a year for help in dealing with federal agencies, she said.

As of Dec. 17, more than 70% of the 2,500 requests this year were related to military and veterans, she said. Requests can also involve help with Veterans Affairs disability claims, health care and other issues, she said. The office received 715 requests for help with military records and medals this year.

After getting Morgan's written permission to act on his behalf, Boozman made an inquiry to the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis, Watson said.

It turned out that Morgan was due more than one medal.

"In addition to the Bronze Star, he was authorized to receive three honors from the Republic of Vietnam that had not been noted before," Watson said.

Getting Morgan's paperwork updated required several follow-up inquiries and corrections.

Pratt said the National Personnel Records Center does not authorize medals or awards, but rather validates the information that's in the records. Authorizing and issuing medals is the responsibility of each service department.

"All requests received at NPRC are processed in our mailroom, scanned into our case management and reporting system and assigned to one of our 250+ technicians for processing," Pratt wrote.

He said his office doesn't keep track of how many medal requests come from individual states. However, most requests, Pratt said, come from veterans or their next of kin.

"When somebody comes in and asks for their medals and awards, we go through and look at the record to make sure that all the information throughout the member's life in service is then accurately reflected in their separation document," Pratt said. "And if not, we will add that information and do a correction to that separation document."

ARKANSAS TO VIETNAM

Morgan was born Nov. 20, 1949, in Little Rock to Martha and Albert Morgan Sr., who served in the Army during World War II. Morgan's parents separated when he was young, and he grew up on a farm in Toltec with his mother and his maternal grandparents, George and Rosie Bea Randall. .

"I was a hardworking country boy," Morgan said.

He was drafted at 19 and inducted into the Army on July 11, 1969, Deason's script says. He trained at Fort Polk in Louisiana, and his military occupational specialty was 11B, Light Weapons Infantryman.

Deason's script said Morgan was assigned to Bravo Company, (3rd Platoon), of the 3rd Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. He arrived in Vietnam on Dec. 5, 1969.

Morgan said his company's mission was to search and destroy, which led to numerous enemy fire exchanges.

"A friend of mine got killed in the first part of February, and ... [that] showed me they weren't playing," Morgan said. "I helped carry him out -- and it just like it happened so fast. Like, we done dug in, and we done talked, got all that mail in. I bet you 15 minutes later after he showed me that letter, he was a dead man, and so that really alarmed me."

Morgan said he vowed to do whatever was necessary to get back home alive. He prayed for God to protect him, to not let him get killed or lose any limbs.

Morgan recalls snipers shooting at him for five days in a row, and enduring miserable conditions because of the rain and heat.

"You been out there so long, you don't feel human no more," he said.

In May 1970, Morgan's unit entered Cambodia, where they fought North Vietnamese troops, according to Deason's script. Morgan said he was in Cambodia for about a month.

After the enemy ambush on his platoon on Sept. 19 of that year in Vietnam, Morgan said he was promoted from the rank of specialist four to E-5 sergeant on Nov. 5.

His war experiences have stayed with him.

"It's always there, and when I talk about it, try to go into it, I can get stressed just going into it because, I guess, you got to go back into the shootout," he said. "But it's better than letting it build up in you, and so, you're better off to talk about it sometime, you know, but I get tired of hearing it."

In November 1970, Morgan said he left Vietnam and was stationed in Fort Hood in Texas, until he was honorably discharged on July 12, 1971.

BACK FROM WAR

After his discharge, Morgan stayed for a time with his mother in North Little Rock. He started work at the Polorond Trailer Co. in Jacksonville, and in 1972, he found employment as a psychiatric nursing assistant at Fort Roots VA hospital in North Little Rock. In December 1978, he became ill and had to leave his job.

"I got sarcoidosis of the liver, lungs, lymph system, joints, skin, and a heart condition, ischemic heart condition, related to Agent Orange," he said.

In 1972, Morgan married Helen McFadden. They had met in North Little Rock in 1968 and began a romance.

Helen said it bothered her when Morgan was sent to Vietnam, because also at that time, she had two brothers there. She wrote to Morgan every day.

"I kept those letters for a long time after he got back, a long time after we got married because I think he kept most of them, a box of letters," she said. In 1970, she started work as a licensed practical nurse.

Now, Morgan said, he is concerned about his medical problems, which he attributes to his military service.

"And for me to be warring with the United States of America about compensation for this ailment at a time when I done gave all this faithful service and now found out that my faithful service resulted in me getting a Bronze Star award, I shouldn't have to fight this war after service," Morgan said.

He said he is seeking additional compensation from the Department of Veterans Affairs for his service-connected ailment. It has already been approved, Morgan said, but he has yet to receive it.

It was his search for compensation that led to him receiving the boxes of records from the National Veterans Legal Services Program and to him learning about the Bronze Star in the first place.

Albert Morgan Jr. holds a portrait from his Vietnam War Army days at his Little Rock home earlier this month. A Bronze Star and other medals he earned during the war finally got to him in November after he found a decree in papers he received from the Army in 2017. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staton Breidenthal)

