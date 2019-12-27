Sections
Would-be robber shoots man outside Little Rock home, police say

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:13 a.m.
Police lights are shown in this file photo.

A 42-year-old Little Rock man was shot early Friday outside his home by an assailant who approached and tried to rob him, police said.

The victim told investigators he was heading into his residence in the 3000 block of Cobb Street shortly before 3:45 a.m. when a gunman came up and demanded his possessions, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim refused, and the gunman then shot him in the upper left thigh, police wrote, noting the injury was not considered life-threatening.

After a struggle, the would-be robber ran north from the area.

The victim was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

The assailant was described only as a black male who wore a camouflage coat, shirt and pants.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

