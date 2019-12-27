Wounded Bryant police officer released from hospital

The Bryant police officer who was shot Monday has been released from the hospital and is returning home, according to a social media post from the police department.

Bryant police officer Samantha Hodgson was seriously injured Monday evening after 24-year-old Austin Chase Swindle fired a shotgun through the door of an apartment at 1200 Whirlwind St.

Swindle was later fatally shot after pointing the weapon at officers, the release said.

Hodgson was flown to UAMS and was released on Friday, according to a post on the Bryant police department’s website.

The police department also posted a donations website where supporters have raised more than $10,000 for Hodgson’s medical bills.