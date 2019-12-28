Severe weather possible across Arkansas on Saturday, forecasters warn

This National Weather Service graphic shows the state is at a slight to enhanced risk for severe weather late Saturday.

A marginal to slight risk of severe weather was forecast for late Saturday and into early today across the state. Forecasters reported the possibility of straight line winds and isolated tornadoes as thunderstorm chances increased across the state Saturday evening.

The greatest threat was in roughly the western third of the state, as a storm system moved through late Saturday and into today, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong winds were seen as the primary danger with the storms, the weather service said, adding that isolated tornadoes could not be ruled out.

The rain and thunderstorms coverage area was forecast to gradually expand from west to east across the state. The stormy weather was expected to reach western Arkansas after 6 p.m. Saturday, central portions of the state near midnight and weaken in eastern Arkansas before sunrise today.

Rainfall in Arkansas is expected to end by late today, the weather service advised.