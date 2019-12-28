Bowl capsules

Cotton Bowl

NO. 17 MEMPHIS (12-1)

VS. NO. 10 PENN STATE (10-2)

SITE AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TIME (TV) 11 a.m. (ESPN)

LINE Penn State by 7

SERIES First meeting

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Penn State plays in its 50th bowl game, and third New Year's Six game in four years. Coach James Franklin, finishing his sixth season, earlier this month got a new contract through 2022. American Athletic Conference champion Memphis, already with a school-record 12 wins and representing Group of Five teams in its first New Year's Six game, plays for the first time since Ryan Silverfield was promoted to head coach. Mike Norvell left to become Florida State's coach. The Tigers are in a bowl for a school-record sixth year in a row -- they've lost the last four.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

MEMPHIS Brady White has 3,560 yards passing with 33 touchdowns, including five 300-yard games and multiple touchdowns 10 times this season. The graduate transfer from Arizona State has played two seasons for Memphis and has one more season of eligibility remaining with the Tigers.

PENN STATE All-America sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons had 10 tackles in each of the last two games. He has 95 tackles (45 solo, 50 assists) this season with 11 tackles for loss.

Camping World Bowl

NO. 15 NOTRE DAME (10-2)

VS. IOWA STATE (7-5)

SITE Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TIME (TV) 11 a.m. (ABC)

LINE Notre Dame by 3 1/2

SERIES First meeting

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Notre Dame is looking to the end the season with a six-game winning streak following a 45-14 loss at Michigan on Oct. 26. Iowa State has won 23 games over the past three seasons, which is one away from matching the best three-year stretch (1976-78) in school history.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

NOTRE DAME Wide receiver Chase Claypool caught 59 passes for 891 yards and 12 touchdowns this year. He has 2,013 receiving yards and 18 TDs overall, and is just the fourth Fighting Irish wide out since 1996 to have 400 or more yards in three consecutive seasons.

IOWA STATE Sophomore Brock Purdy joins Jalen Hurts and Justin Fields are the only quarterbacks to have at least 27 passing touchdowns and eight rushing TDs in 2019. He has broken or tied 18 school records.

Sports on 12/28/2019