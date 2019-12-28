Conway County collision kills both drivers, injures juvenile passenger

Two motorists were killed Saturday and a juvenile passenger was injured in a head-on crash along Arkansas 9 near Solgohachia, troopers said.

Catherine Flowers, 53, of Center Ridge, and Richard Howk, 44, of Bentonville, died from injuries they suffered from the wreck, which occurred around 7:31 a.m. in rural Conway County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Howk was northbound in a 2007 Hyundai when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a southbound 2015 Nissan driven by Flowers, troopers said.

Flowers’ passenger, a juvenile male, was injured in the wreck and was hospitalized, according to a crash report. The juvenile's name and age were not released.

Troopers said there were foggy conditions in the area when the crash occurred.