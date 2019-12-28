Sections
Daily Record

Today at 3:02 a.m.

Marriage Licenses

Stuart Spencer, 46, and Nicholas Bradford, 27, both of Little Rock.

Janice Williams, 43, and Cassandra O'Neal 43, both of North Little Rock.

Andre Walker, 45, and Tanjare Wilson, 41, both of Little Rock.

Earl Robinson, 54, and Marilyn Brooks, 40, both of North Little Rock.

Samuel Dunkum, 22, and Jaden Malone, 23, both of Little Rock.

Austin Rogers, 23, and Caitlin Hardy, 23, both of Little Rock.

Sean Douglas, 53, and Latasha Mitchell, 39, both of Little Rock.

Karla Uray, 38, and Jorge Soto Landero, 38, both of Little Rock.

La Quan Jones, 28, and Tanisha Weatherspoon, 36, both of Sherwood.

Hayley Louks, 24, and Dustin Harrington, 24, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

19-4869 Jake Norris v. Brittany Glover.

19-4870 Sanford Wade v. Jasmine Tharpe-Wade.

19-4871 Kena Withers-Towns v. James Towns.

19-4872 Patti Powell v. James Powell.

19-4873 Zackeree Robinson v. Angelic Robinson.

19-4878 Synthia Alcorn v. Darrell Alcorn Sr.

GRANTED

19-2923 Jackie Govan v. Roger Govan.

Metro on 12/28/2019

Print Headline: Daily Record

