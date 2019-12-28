KING COTTON CLASSIC: Davis shines bright for Titans

Jacksonvilles Ryan Maxwell (10) grabs a loose ball from Memphis Wooddales Coland Carr (21) during the first quarter of Jacksonville's 75-72 win over Memphis Wooddale in the first round of the King Cotton Classic on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

PINE BLUFF -- Memphis Wooddale's Jonathan Lawson got things started Friday, but Jacksonville's Davonte Davis certainly finished it.

Davis' put back off his own miss gave the Titans the lead with 4.8 seconds left, but his steal and conversion on the ensuing inbound play sealed Jacksonville's 75-72 victory in the first round of the King Cotton Classic at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

"All week in practice, we've been talking about communicating and sticking together as a team, and that's what we did," Davis said. "They gave us a tough game and credit them. But we got the job done."

Davis, a University of Arkansas signee, finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals for Jacksonville (4-1), which advanced to take on Centennial, Calif., today at 4 p.m. in the semifinals. Junior guard Jordan Maxwell had 15 points for the Titans, while sophomore guard Christian Moore had 12 points, including five in a row down the stretch that allowed Davis a chance to win it.

But Jacksonville needed everything it got from that trio to turn back Wooddale (7-4), led by standout Jonathan Lawson. The 6-7 junior, who is ranked the No. 42 player in the country for the Class of 2021 by ESPN.com and occasionally jawed with Davis during the game, ended the game with 33 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks for the Cardinals. Junior guard Jalen Brown had 14 points and senior guard Jonathan Duncan added 12 points.

Wooddale, which had won four of its past five games, led for most of the first half, yet spent the entire third quarter trying to keep Jacksonville from moving out front. The Titans trailed 46-36 early in the period until a short jumper from junior guard T.J. Stewart started a string of seven consecutive points to cut the Cardinals' lead to three. Jacksonville finally took the lead, 59-57, early in the fourth quarter after two free throws from Maxwell but didn't keep it long.

The Cardinals reeled off 13 of the next 20 points, capped by Lawson's three-point play, to seize a 70-66 advantage. Moore's back-to-back baskets got the Titans within 72-71 with 1:24 to go and later helped pressure Lawson into a turnover with 15 seconds left to set the stage for Davis.

"Even before the game, I told him that he could control the game," said Jacksonville assistant coach Monty Patel, who was subbing for Titans head Coach Victor Joyner. "I told him that I didn't care what anyone else's ranking is in the state or the country. He can make plays and put on a show.

"He's good enough to do that every game."

Davis drove to the basket and threw up a tough shot on the following possession, but the lanky senior snagged the rebound and rattled in a floater to give Jacksonville the lead. After a timeout, Wooddale tried to inbound the ball to Lawson, but Davis sagged off his assignment to swipe the pass and score at the buzzer.

"I actually just read the play," Davis said. "Coach told us exactly what they were going to do. I read it, got the steal and sealed the game."

CENTENNIAL (CALIF.) 61, BRYANT 52

Centennial Corona, Calif., logged a lot of miles to play in the King Cotton Classic, but on Friday the Huskies consistently dialed long distance to notch their first victory in the tournament.

Senior guard Paris Dawson churned out a team-high 22 points as the Huskies knocked down 11 three-pointers to outlast Bryant.

Jared McCain, a freshman, and Freddie Dybala, another senior guard, both had 10 points for Centennial (11-2), which is ranked nationally in a number of high school polls but were pushed considerably by last year's Class 6A runner-ups.

After missing the team's previous game, senior guard Treylon Payne scored a game-high 23 points for Bryant (6-4). Junior guard Camren Hunter added 14.

CHICAGO ORR ACADEMY 67, RAYMOND (MISS.) 46

Chicago Orr Academy held Raymond, Miss., to just six points in the second quarter and hit 15 of 25 shots in the second half to cruise in a battle of teams who've won three consecutive state titles in their respective states.

Bryce Hall, a 6-4 senior guard, scored 20 points and had three steals for the Spartans (6-4), who shot 55.6% (25 of 45) for the game and came away with 10 steals. Demarius Splunge added 17 points and 12 rebounds for Orr Academy.

Jabarie Robinson and Kendarius Armstrong each had 12 points for Raymond (9-4), which hit just two field goals in its dreadful second quarter. The Rangers ended the game 21 of 51 (41.2%) from the field, including all eight of their three-pointers. Raymond was all 4 of 13 from the foul line.

YAZOO COUNTY (MISS.) 63, PB DOLLARWAY 54

Martarius Burrell scored 26 points as Yazoo County, Miss., opened the tournament with a comeback victory.

Lakevion Dixon added 14 points for the Panthers, who trailed after the first quarter but fought back to grab a 28-26 lead at halftime. Yazoo County (8-4) still held a 45-42 advantage after three quarters before the Panthers knocked down five of their first seven shots during a 10-1 run in the final period to creep away.

Yazoo County shot 22 of 54 (40.7%) and held a 36-31 rebounding edge.

Senior guard Terrance Brown scored a team-high 19 points for Dollarway (4-7).

FORT BEND HIGHTOWER 79, PINE BLUFF 63

Bryce Griggs scored 23 points as Fort Bend Hightower, Texas, led from the tip to dispose of the host team and win its 11th game in a row.

Jalen Tatum scored 16 points and Jordon Harris finished with 15 for Pine Bluff (3-3), which fell into a 42-21 deficit by halftime but fared better in the second half. The Zebras were 24-of-54 (44.4%) shooting but nailed 16 of 31 shots over the third and fourth quarters.

NSU UNIVERSITY (FLA.) 73, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 61

After trailing 27-25 at halftime, NSU University outscored Parkview 21-10 in the third quarter to move into the semifinals.

Roger McFarlane had a game-high 17 points to lead four players in double figures for the Sharks (9-2). Taylor Hendricks scored 16 points, Jace Howard had 13 points and Jaden Grant ended with 12. NSU University shot 59.5% (25 of 42) for the game and outrebounded Parkview 36-30.

Cameron Wallace scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Patriots (4-4), who were 22 of 60 (36.7%) from the field. Ryan Gordon added 13 points.

King Cotton Classic

Pine Bluff Convention Center

FRIDAY’S GAMES

NATIONAL DIVISION

Orr Academy, Ill. 67, Raymond, Miss. 46

Centennial, Calif. 61, Bryant 52

Jacksonville 75, Memphis Wooddale, Tenn. 72

NSU University, Fla. 73, Little Rock Parkview 71

REGIONAL DIVISION

Fort Bend Hightower, Texas 69, Pine Bluff 63

Yazoo County, Miss. 63, PB Dollarway 54

TODAY’S GAMES

NATIONAL DIVISION

Raymond, Miss. vs. LR Parkview, 11 a.m.

Bryant vs. Wooddale, Tenn., 2:45 p.m.

Jacksonville vs. Centennial, Calif., 4 p.m.

Orr Academy, Ill. Vs. NSU University, 5:15 p.m.

REGIONAL DIVISION

Dollarway vs. Fort Bend Hightower, Texas, 12:15 p.m.

Pine Bluff vs. Yazoo County, Miss. 1:30 p.m.

Jacksonville’s Davonte Davis goes up for a shot between Memphis Wooddale’s Santerrio Brown (55) and Anaias Bennett (12) during the third quarter of Friday’s first-round game in the King Cotton Classic at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Davis, a University of Arkansas signee, finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals.See more photos at arkansasonline.com/1228kingcotton/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Jacksonville’s Ryan Maxwell (10) attempts to block the shot of Memphis Wooddale’s Jalen Brown during the first quarter of the Titans’ 75-72 victory in the first round of the King Cotton Classic on Friday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. For more photos, visit arkansasonline.com/1228kingcotton/ (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Sports on 12/28/2019