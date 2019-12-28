Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Georgia defensive lineman commits to Pittman

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:58 a.m.
University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman has landed his 10th recruit with the addition defensive end Jaqualin McGhee, who just announced his pledge to the Hogs.

McGhee, 6-4, 255 pounds, of Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County, had scholarship offers from Kansas State, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Troy, Western Kentucky and others. He's expected to make an official visit to Fayetteville on Jan. 17.

Peach County Coach Chad Campbell said McGhee didn't play football until his junior year.

"He hasn't played but two years," Campbell said. "He has a lot of good football left in him. He's just now scratching the surface, I believe. He started last year for us as a junior and just kept getting better and better. This year he was more confident in what he was doing after playing a year.

"I think he's going to probably blow up and be an inside technique probably. He's a kid that can run 4.6 [40-yard dash]. Explosive."

McGhee recorded 65 tackles, 8 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hurries, a pass breakup and a blocked punt as a senior. In his first season of playing football, McGhee had 55 tackles, 5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss and 4 quarterback hurries.

A consensus 3-star prospect, McGhee comes from a school loaded with talent.

“We've had nine guys play in the NFL,” Campbell said. “We’ve had hundreds of kids go off to Division I schools. Our kids are blue-collar, hard-nosed kids, tough, know how to work.”

McGhee could possibly add weight and play inside at Arkansas.

The Hogs signed nine prospects during the early signing period.

