Healing starts for Bryant officer

Four days after she was shot in her face, shoulder and neck, a Bryant police officer went home Friday, the city's police chief said.

Officer Samantha Hodgson, a United States Air Force veteran and mother to one daughter, returned home two days after Christmas.

"We're just really glad she's out," Bryant Police Chief Carl Minden said Friday. "She's not done. ... The journey's just beginning on that part, but she's tough. She puts up a good fight."

Hodgson was shot Monday while responding to a report of a suicidal person at 1200 Whirlwind St. in Bryant.

Austin Chase Swindle fired a "shotgun blast" of birdshot through an apartment complex door, striking Hodgson, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police.

Swindle then left the apartment armed with the shotgun and was fatally shot after police said he pointed a gun at responding officers, the release said. Crowson said two officers who responded with Hodgson called for backup, bringing a deluge of officers to the area.

Officers confronted Swindle outside the complex and ordered him to drop the weapon, according to the release and previous reports. Swindle aimed the gun at one of the officers, and Sgt. David Miller fatally shot him. Miller is on administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation by the Arkansas State Police.

A donation page, set up by the wife of one of Hodgson's fellow police officers, had raised $10,000 of its $15,000 goal by Friday evening.

Minden said the local Fraternal Order of Police branch also had put together an account for donations to Hodgson through Relyance Bank in Bryant. The Police Department verified that all funds donated will go directly to Hodgson, according to their social media.

"We want to express gratitude for all the people who reached out to us for all the thoughts and prayers for Sam and the department as a whole," Minden said. "And the Swindle family as well. It's one of those things that's life-changing for everyone. Everyone involved will be dealing with it forever."

Bryant residents and surrounding communities also have dropped off candy, food, gifts and other treats to the Police Department, Minden said.

"It's been very positive. We've been very well-embraced," Minden said. "This is showing the officers that their community cares for them and appreciates what they do."

The days since the shooting, Minden said, have been filled with talking with the other officers within the department, other first responders and dispatchers. Minden said after the initial crisis counseling, he wants officers to know their response is understandable and expected.

"You can train for things all day long, and when it happens it's totally different," Minden said. "The way it hits you is different for everybody. We let everybody know the reactions that they have to the trauma that they have is natural."

Minden said services were made available to every member of the department.

"We're a small department," he said. "Our dispatchers know us all quite intimately. When they hear that on the radio, it impacts them as well. It hit every member of our department.

"We have to worry about not just the staff out there but everybody, whether they were there or not. You know everybody out here, their wives, their kids. It's not just a name and a badge. You know them. Sam, she's our sister."

Minden said Hodgson worked under him when she was a dispatcher at the Pulaski County sheriff's office before joining the Bryant department in 2018. Minden became Bryant's police chief in April. Minden described Hodgson as a funny person who is naturally good with children and has a special fondness for the dispatch center's live-in cat.

Minden said the two officers who responded to the call Monday night with Hodgson worked hard to give her immediate medical assistance and to call in other officers, something Minden said is difficult with a face wound. Minden also complimented the other responding agencies and officers as well as the ambulance service and flight crew that took Hodgson to University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

"Everybody did a very good job of working together to make a horrible, tragic situation flow as smoothly as it could," Minden said. "This is not one of those things where you say, it'll pass. It's always going to be there."

