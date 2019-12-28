High school roundups

BOYS

BATESVILLE 72, HEBER SPRINGS 60 J.P. Morgan tallied 26 points as Batesville (11-3) opened a 10-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Adam Martin had 21 points, and Wyatt Sanders ended with 14 for Heber Springs (1-10).

BEEBE 65, AUGUSTA 57 Rylie Marshall tossed in 18 points for Beebe, as the Badgers withstood a late rally. Amarion Briscoe had 27 points for Augusta.

BROOKLAND 48, NETTLETON 43 Jackson Ballard scored 15 points and Landon Hendrix had 12 points and nine rebounds, as Brookland (5-7) won at the Northeast Arkansas Invitational. DaVares Whitaker ended with 21 points and eight rebounds for Nettleton.

CABOT 73, HARDING ACADEMY 47 Seth Vance scored 21 points as Cabot continued its hot start to the season with a blowout in the Badger Classic in Beebe. Connor McGaha had 16 points for Harding Academy.

DEWITT 50, ROSE BUD 38 Caleb Brown scored 19 of his 25 points in the second half for DeWitt (4-4), which allowed just four points in the fourth quarter after leading 38-34 after three quarters.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 59, LITTLE ROCK FAIR 28 Jaylin Williams scored 11 points and Noah Gordon had 10 as Northside advanced to the championship game of the Coke Classic.

GREENE CO. TECH 46, SHERIDAN 43 Zane Butler had 19 points as Greene County Tech (10-1) is set to defend its Chevrolet Classic title. Tyler Cacciatori scored 20 points for Sheridan (6-4).

HOT SPRINGS 95, CLARKSVILLE (TEXAS) 69 Caleb Campbell scored 21 pints and Santiair Thomas added 15 points for Hot Springs (7-5) in its rout at the Paris Invitational in Paris, Texas. Kaleb Hughley added 10 points while Barry Hick, Adrian Conway and Jabari West all had eight points for the Trojans. Hot Springs began bracket play later and beat Marshall, Texas, 59-57.

IZARD COUNTY 78, SOCASTEE (S.C.) 41 Justus Cooper finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds and 4 assists to power Izard County (17-4) to a huge victory in the Beach Ball Classic at Myrtle Beach, S.C. Coby Everett added 20 points.

JOE T. ROBINISON 52, CHARLESTON 49 Brayden Ross had 26 points and Brandon Scott 10 for Charleston (5-4) in a loss in the consolation round at the Coke Classic.

MANILA 59, JONESBORO WESTSIDE 53 Daley Belew had 24 points and Jake Baltimore added 12 for Manila (10-2) as it slipped past the Warriors. Riley Felkins had 16 points and Adonis Thomas scored 13 for Jonesboro Westside (8-3).

SEARCY 68, LITTLE ROCK McCLELLAN 57 Freddy Hicks scored 30 points as Searcy (5-4) won its opener at the Badger Classic. Kendrick Ester had 12 points for McClellan (1-8).

SOUTHMOORE (OKLA.) 52, JONESBORO 41 Jordan Thompson scored 23 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, as Southmoore held on. Jesse Washington had 17 points and Keylin McBride added 13 for Joneseboro.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 54, MAYFLOWER 46 Devan Halford finished with 23 points and Trevor Longo had 11 points as Southside Batesville (4-9) powered past the Eagles. Blayne Bufford had 10 points for the Southerners. Braxtyn McCuin had a game-high 29 points to lead Mayflower (8-4).

VILONIA 71, GOSNELL 39 Gram Middleton's 12 points was good enough to help send Vilonia to victory. Cooper Pieri also had 12 points to lead Gosnell.

WEST MEMPHIS 63, MORRILTON 44 Chris Moore had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 7 blocks as West Memphis rolled in the Neosho, Mo. Classic.

GIRLS

BEEBE 57, BENTON 27 Laylah Reese scored 18 points as Beebe opened up its tournament with a blowout victory. Rhema Riley had nine points for Benton.

BRYANT 56, LITTLE ROCK McCLELLAN 29 Lexi Taylor's 16 points helped Bryant (6-3) skate to victory. Raven Taylor Brown scored 11 points to lead McClellan (3-4).

CABOT 66, JACKSONVILLE 45 Shy Christopher scored 23 points as Cabot slowed down its rival. Da'Kariya Jackson had 22 points for Jacksonville.

CAC 67, CENTER HILL (MISS.) 46 Bethany Dillard scored 42 points as Central Arkansas Christian advanced in the Dragon Fire Tournamen tin Collierville, Tenn.

CONWAY 66, LAGRANGE (TEXAS) 47 Chloe Clardy scored 26 points and Jadah Pickens had nine of her 18 in the third quarter for Conway (9-2) in its early game Friday.

GREENE COUNTY TECH 66, SHERIDAN 48 Kylie Stokes scored 13 points and Emma Bates followed with 10 for Greene County Tech in its victory. Cassidy Henry had 19 points for Sheridan (3-6).

IZARD COUNTY 51, ARMOREL 35 Alli Marlin had 15 points and Abbi Marlin added 13 points for Izard County (11-6) in the semifinals of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational. Cassidy Coleman scored 12 point for the Lady Cougars.

PEA RIDGE 49, HEBER SPRINGS 44 Blakelee Winn scored 13 pionts, Aidan Dayberry had 11 and Allisa Short finished with 10 to lead Pea Ridge (12-2). Libby Stutts and Jillian Herring each had 16 points for Heber Springs (10-3).

ROSE BUD 51, DEWITT 22 Kyndal Rooks scored 18 of her game-high 31 points for Rose Bud (9-5) at the Chevrolet Classic in Heber Springs. The Lady Ramblers held DeWitt to just one point in the second quarter.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 54, MAYFLOWER 32 London Cuzzort had 16 points and Brett Gardner added 12 for Southside Batesville (11-2). Kierra Fulton scored nine points for Mayflower (8-3).

