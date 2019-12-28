• Louis McGlone, 26, of Sulphur, La., and Lindsey Hulett, 34, of Lake Charles were charged with obstructing a highway after a video Hulett took of McGlone skateboarding down two lanes of an Interstate 210 bridge was posted on social media, state police said.

• Gary Wain, a fire station manager in Great Dunmow, England, said a smoke alarm alerted neighbors who called firefighters early on Christmas Day to rescue a middle-aged pet tortoise that had knocked a heat lamp onto its bedding, setting the house on fire.

• Gavin Sumner, an 11-year-old from Clarksville, Tenn., who was born without functioning hands, got new prosthetic hands for Christmas with the help of Anthony Economos of Bedstone Creative, a 3D printing company, after Gavin's mom, Kori, posted a plea for help on social media.

• Jeff Davis, a police lieutenant in Hemet, Calif., said a fire in an apartment complex killed two girls and their father after their dad, who had gotten some family members to safety, returned to get the last of his five children.

• Linda Thompson, a police spokeswoman in Raleigh, N.C., said a 66-year-old man was sent to a mental health facility and won't be charged with a crime after he presented a bank teller with a note demanding cash and then handed the money to another teller and told her to call police.

• Tyler Reed, 15, of Escatawpa, Miss., was charged as an adult with aggravated assault after being accused of stabbing a 37-year-old man in the chest during a Christmas party at Reed's home, sheriff's deputies said.

• Amber Savoie, a Palm Beach County, Fla., sheriff's office dispatcher, responded within an hour of receiving an email seeking a kidney for fellow dispatcher Jesse Mesa, who sent the email to the department's entire staff of 5,000 seeking a "kidney brother or sister."

• Gary Ballard, 29, of Tulsa, accused of abducting a woman, forcing her to dance at a Cherokee County strip club and then taking the money she earned, was charged with aggravated human trafficking and kidnapping, deputies said.

• Jesse McSwain, a record store owner in Asheville, N.C., said a pull-down storefront mural of pop star Tina Turner was defaced with a red swastika and someone unconnected with the store had covered it with a black sheet before he could address it, adding that his store is "a widely inclusive, safe space."

