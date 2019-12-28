Japan OKs sending naval forces to Mideast to protect its oil ships

A Japanese anti-submarine plane takes part in bombing exercises in October 2015 off Sagami Bay south of Tokyo. Japan’s government on Friday approved the deployment of naval troops to the Middle East on an intelligence-gathering mission aimed at protecting oil shipments to the energy-poor country. (AP file photo)

TOKYO -- Japan on Friday approved a contentious plan to send its naval troops to the Middle East to ensure the safety of Japanese ships transporting oil to its energy-poor country that heavily depends on imports from the region.

The Cabinet's decision reflects tensions that have escalated between Iran and the U.S. since President Donald Trump withdrew from Iran's 2015 nuclear deal.

The rare overseas deployment, which will be limited to intelligence-gathering, is meant to ensure the "security" of Japanese merchant ships and help maintain "peace and stability" in the region, the Cabinet office said in a statement. The decision follows a series of attacks on oil tankers in the region, one of which was Japanese-operated.

"Taking into consideration the escalating tension in the Middle East, it is necessary to strengthen our information-gathering effort," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference. Citing Japan's dependence on oil imports from the region, Suga added that "it is extremely important to secure the safe navigation of Japan-affiliated ships."

Japan imports about 90% of its crude oil from the Middle East.

The announcement follows a meeting last week in Tokyo between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Hassan Rouhani of Iran, whose country the United States has blamed for attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman in June. The U.S. has called for an international coalition to protect ships in the region.

Despite being a U.S. ally, Japan's troop dispatch is not part of a U.S.-led coalition protecting Middle East waterways, apparently an attempt to maintain neutrality in a show of consideration to Iran.

Under the plan, Japan will send about 260 Maritime Self-Defense Force personnel with a destroyer and a pair of P-3C reconnaissance aircraft, mainly for intelligence-gathering in the Gulf of Oman, the Arabian Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Defense Minister Taro Kono issued an order for the troops to start preparing for the operation, which is planned for one year beginning early next year.

Kono is to visit Djibouti on the eastern coast of Africa and Oman this weekend to discuss Japan's mission. Japanese troops have been based in Djibouti as part of an international anti-piracy effort off the Somali coast, and a P-3C unit currently in that operation will be shifted to the new mission in January, he said.

Japan has come under pressure from Trump to play a more active role in protecting its interests in the Middle East. Trump has complained that the country pays "zero compensation" for U.S. patrols of shipping lanes in the region. He has also demanded that Tokyo cover more of the costs of stationing U.S. troops in Japan.

Japan's pacifist Constitution limits its ability to participate in international military coalitions. Abe has moved to change that, despite public opposition, by issuing a reinterpretation of the constitution and campaigning to amend it.

The government is describing the deployment as an "investigation and research" mission. The participating forces are not authorized to use weapons to protect other ships against attack, the Cabinet office said.

However, if the situation warrants, the mission could be converted to a "maritime policing operation," a designation that would allow the destroyer and planes to defend other vessels.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force will not patrol the vital shipping lanes that run through the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts said that decision was meant to avoid giving the impression that Japan was taking sides with the U.S. against Iran, with which it has long maintained friendly relations.

The June attack on the Japanese-operated tanker in the Gulf of Oman occurred while Abe was on an official visit to Iran. The U.S. blamed the attack on Iran's Revolutionary Guard, which the U.S. has labeled a terrorist organization.

Japan has been careful to keep up good relations with Iran, and Abe has positioned himself to act as a possible intermediary between Tehran and Washington.

Abe briefed Rouhani on Japan's mission to the Middle East during their meeting last week, according to NHK, the Japanese national broadcaster. He also encouraged Rouhani to adhere to Iran's commitments under the 2015 agreement that froze its nuclear program.

Iran has been incrementally reducing its commitment to the agreement as it seeks relief from economic sanctions imposed on the country by Trump, following his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the pact.

Analysts say Rouhani's Japan trip was meant to signal a willingness to reopen long-stalled talks with Washington over Iran's nuclear program.

Petroleum Association of Japan Chairman Takashi Tsukioka welcomed a troop dispatch in a statement: "The Middle East situation continues to be uncertain and we believe it will contribute to the safety of ship navigation in the Middle East."

Information for this article was contributed by Mari Yamaguchi of The Associated Press; and by Ben Dooley of The New York Times.

