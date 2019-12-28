LR Christian uses depth to sail past Wonderview

A Class 1A school took command early Friday night against a Class 5A school in a run that lasted about nine minutes.

Then the nearly inevitable happened. A depth advantage for Little Rock Christian, led by sophomore center Creed Williamson's 15 points and freshman guard Layden Blocker's 12, helped erase a five-point deficit at the 6:53 mark of the second quarter and allowed the Warriors to pull away for a 54-35 victory over Wonderview in the semifinals of the Wildcat Classic at Episcopal Collegiate High School's Sports Complex in Little Rock.

LR Christian will play eStem, 53-39 semifinal winners over Episcopal Collegiate, in today's final. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:45 p.m.

"We're young, and we're still learning," Little Rock Christian Coach Clarence Finley said. "We're kind of feeling our way around, so I knew we would pick it up, and I knew I had some energy coming off the bench."

Wonderview Coach Jerod Squires said he knew his team was capable of its early outburst. His team, aided by three rebound baskets, scored on its first five possessions to take an 11-7 lead on sophomore Caleb Squires' three-point shot. A rebound layup up by freshman Sam Reynolds gave Wonderview a 13-10 lead with 3:04 left in the first quarter.

After Squires' 19-foot shot gave Wonderview a 15-10 lead, Little Rock Christian scored the next 17 points to lead 27-15 at halftime.

"We got a good bunch, and it showed in the first quarter," Coach Squires said. "It just didn't show in the second and third quarters. The difference between 1A and 5A is depth. They were just able to keep throwing bodies out there, and it showed in the second quarter, but like I said, we've got a good bunch. They don't back down from anybody. We knew it was going to be a challenge coming in here."

The Warriors' run continued through the third quarter with two layups and a slam dunk by Williamson and three-pointers from senior forwards William Wood and Sam Scott that helped drive its lead to 41-22.

"You haven't seen what Williamson can do," Finley said. "Creed hasn't touched what he can do. It's just a matter of whether we can get it out of him."

Chase Mount, a 6-1 reserve senior, helped Wonderview control the fourth quarter with all of his game's 10 points.

His three-point shot in the final minute completed the scoring.

eSTEM 53,

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 39

Senior guard Jacob Sanders scored 12 points to lead eStem over Episcopal Collegiate.

Senior Jace Mitchell led Episcopal Collegiate with 18 points. Senior forward Chris Smith scored 16.

GIRLS

JOE T. ROBINSON 60, WONDERVIEW 54

Junior guard Alex Rouse scored 25 points to lead Joe T. Robinson over the Wonderview.

Sophomore A.J. Mason scored 13 for Robinson.

Senior guard Alexis McClaren led Wonderview with 16 points. Junior guard Emmy Lou Duvall scored 10.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 58, MILLS 20

Sophomore forward Jalie Tritt scored 23 points to lead Episcopal Collegiate to victory over Mills.

Sophomore forward Avery Marsh scored 11 for Episcopal Collegiate, and sophomore guard Olivia Jackson scored 10.

