FRIDAY’S OTHER BOWL GAMES

Wake Forest's Jack Freudenthal (86) runs away from Michigan State's David Dowell (6) for a touchdownduring the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

PINSTRIPE BOWL

MICHIGAN STATE 27,

WAKE FOREST 21

NEW YORK -- Brian Lewerke threw for 320 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score in Michigan State's victory over Wake Forest in at Yankee Stadium.

Lewerke threw a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Cody White in the third quarter to put the Spartans (7-6) ahead 27-21 and they survived down the stretch to give embattled Coach Mark Dantonio his sixth bowl victory.

Wake Forest (8-5) missed a chance to win nine games for just the third time in program history.

Michigan State tried to give away the game twice in the fourth, the first time on Lewerke's shovel pass to tight end Trenton Gillison inside the 10 that was stripped and recovered by linebacker Ja'Cquez Williams at the 6.

The Deamon Deacons failed to score on the drive, and handed Michigan State another chance to seal the victory. Again, the Spartans couldn't put it away when Matt Coghlin was wide left on a 28-yard field goal attempt with 3:03 left. Wake Forest's last chance ended on an incomplete pass on its own 16.

White finished with 97 yards receiving and Elijah Collins had 96 yards rushing.

Dantonio said he would play multiple QBs to give the program a better feel for what it had on the depth chart to work with next season. But Michigan State stuck with Lewerke, in his fifth-year and making his 38th career start. Lewerke responded in the clutch when he connected with White. Lewerke passed Connor Cook (9,403) to become Michigan State's career leader in total offense and was the bowl MVP.

Jamie Newman did all his damage for the Demon Deacons in the first half, throwing three touchdown passes for a 21-20 halftime lead. Newman, the MVP of last season's Birmingham Bowl, hit Kendall Hinton with a 29-yard scoring strike on Wake Forest's opening drive and wide receiver Donavon Greene made a one-handed scoring catch early in the second quarter for a 14-10 lead.

Newman connected with Jack Fruedenthal on a 44-yard play that again gave Wake Forest the lead, 21-17.

Newman failed to get enough lift on an early pass attempt that was swatted by Jacub Panasiuk at the line and caught by his brother, Michigan State defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk who rumbled 14 yards for a touchdown and a 10-7 lead.

Lewerke had an 8-yard TD run and Matt Coghlin kicked 23- and 44-yard field goals for the Spartans in the first half.

MILITARY BOWL

NORTH CAROLINA 55,

TEMPLE 13

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Freshman Sam Howell threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns in addition to catching a TD pass, and North Carolina blew out Temple to cap a satisfying return season for Coach Mack Brown.

Howell completed 25 of 34 passes and ran for 53 yards on three carries to help the Tar Heels (7-6) secure their first bowl victory since 2013. North Carolina was 4-6 before winning its last two regular-season games to qualify for a bowl bid.

Temple (8-5) has gone to a bowl game five years in a row -- and lost four of them. This was the Owls' first trip under Coach Rod Carey, who came to Temple after a run of six-plus seasons at Northern Illinois in which he was 0-6 in the postseason.

North Carolina went 3-9 in 2017 and 2-9 last year before hiring Brown, who coached the Tar Heels from 1988-97 prior to heading to Texas for a 16-year stay. Coming off a five-year absence from coaching, the 68-year-old Brown can attribute a portion of his success to securing Howell, a high school star in North Carolina who initially committed to Florida State.

Closing out a sensational debut season at the college level, Howell threw a pair of touchdown passes before halftime to stake the Tar Heels to a 20-6 lead. UNC pulled away early in the third quarter by scoring two touchdowns in a 12-second span, the last on a 20-yard interception return by Storm Duck.

Howell completed the third-quarter blitz by catching a 2-yard TD pass from wide receiver Rontavius Groves at the end of a razzle-dazzle reverse to make it 41-6.

Howell threw 38 touchdown passes this season, most by a true freshman in FBS history. His 3,641 yards passing are an Atlantic Coast Conference record for a freshman who has not redshirted.

Sports on 12/28/2019