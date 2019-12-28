• Tom Hanks may officially consider himself Greek. Greece's President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has signed an honorary naturalization order allowing the 63-year-old actor to claim Greek citizenship, his office announced Friday. Hanks frequently spends his summer vacation on the Greek island of Antiparos. His wife, actress and producer Rita Wilson, is of Greek and Bulgarian ancestry. Under Greek law, honorary naturalization may be granted to people "who have provided exceptional services to the country or whose naturalization serves the public interest."

Photo by Alec Tabak / AP/Pool The Daily News

In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, actor Alec Baldwin stands in a New York City court, for a hearing on charges that he slugged a man during a dispute over a parking spot in 2018.

• A judge has ruled that actor Alec Baldwin didn't slander a man in interviews about a New York parking dispute that turned physical as dueling lawsuits between the actor and the other driver continue. Baldwin's remarks -- including claims that Wojciech Cieszkowski's driving was "really fast," "really aggressive" and made the actor think his wife and son were about to be run over -- were "hyperbole" and "rhetorical illustrations," Manhattan judge David B. Cohen wrote Thursday. "They are words of frustration with someone's driving," not accusations that amount to slander, Cohen wrote in tossing out Cieszkowski's slander claim. However, the judge said his assault and battery allegations against Baldwin can proceed toward trial. A message seeking comment was sent to Cieszkowski's attorneys. Baldwin, an Emmy Award-winning actor, pleaded guilty to harassment in the November 2018 confrontation. He went on to file a defamation suit of his own against Cieszkowski, a contractor. The two clashed over a parking spot outside Baldwin's Manhattan apartment building. Cieszkowski said Baldwin hit him in the face, causing him "substantial pain" and headaches. Baldwin has said he "lightly pushed Cieszkowski in the chest" but did not seriously injure him.

Photo by Lionel Cironneau, File / Associated Press

In this Nov. 7, 2015 file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Cannes festival palace in Cannes, southeastern France.

• Justin Bieber is releasing a new single, a new album and going on tour. "Yummy" is the name of the Canadian-born pop star's new single, due out Friday. It will be followed by a new album, as yet untitled, and a North American concert tour that will stop in at least 45 cities that will open May 14 and conclude Sept. 26. This will be Bieber's first concert trek since the summer of 2017, when he abruptly canceled the remainder of his "Purpose World Tour." Bieber, now 25 and married, announced his 2020 tour, via video, on Christmas Eve. The video also found him promoting his coming "Yummy" single" and a Bieber-fueled documentary series. "As humans we are imperfect," he noted in his video. "My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through. I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be. God has me right where he wants me."

A Section on 12/28/2019