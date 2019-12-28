Coast Guard rescuers on Friday examine a map of Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Park on the Hawaiian island of Kauai where a tour helicopter crashed Thursday night. (AP/U.S. Coast Guard Senior Chief Justin Shackleford)

Remains of 6 copter crash victims found

HONOLULU — The remains of six people have been found after a helicopter heading to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii crashed at the top of a mountain on the island of Kauai, authorities said.

Officials said Friday that there are no indications of survivors and that a search for the last person yet to be recovered would resume in the morning, depending on weather. Those who were recovered have not been identified and their families are being notified, authorities said.

A search began for the helicopter carrying a pilot and six passengers from two families after it was reported overdue Thursday evening from a tour of Kauai’s Na Pali Coast. Two passengers are believed to be minors, the Coast Guard said.

Steep terrain, low visibility, choppy seas and rain had complicated the search, the agency said.

The helicopter company, identified as Safari Helicopters, contacted the Coast Guard about 6 p.m. Thursday to say the aircraft was about 30 minutes overdue, authorities said.

According to a preliminary report, the pilot relayed that the tour was leaving the Waimea Canyon area about 4:40 p.m., which was the last contact with the helicopter, Kauai police said.

Migrant dies after Texas border crossing

HOUSTON — A 41-year-old Congolese asylum-seeker died Wednesday in U.S. government custody shortly after she entered a border station in south Texas, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

The woman, who wasn’t identified, had arrived at an official port of entry in Laredo early Tuesday afternoon, Border Protection officials said Thursday. The woman came with paperwork that documented a “previous medical condition,” Customs and Border Protection said. The agency’s medical personnel cleared her to be detained overnight.

The agency’s statement says the woman told agency officers early Wednesday that “she was suffering from abdominal pain” and was nauseous. The agency said it contacted emergency personnel “immediately” and had her taken to a local hospital.

According to information the agency gave members of Congress, the woman was diagnosed with acute kidney failure. A congressional aide who spoke on condition of anonymity provided details to The Associated Press.

She was traveling with her husband and two children, who were subsequently released.

Judge’s ruling favors Georgia voter purge

ATLANTA — A federal judge ruled Friday that he won’t undo Georgia’s efforts to remove nearly 100,000 voters from its rolls.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ruled that a voting rights advocacy group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams is improperly asking him to interpret state law. Jones also said the group hasn’t proved that people who have been removed had their constitutional rights violated.

However, Jones also ordered Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to do more to warn people that they’re in danger of being removed. The judge singled out a south Georgia state House district where a Jan. 28 special election is scheduled. Voters there who have been removed have only until Monday to re-register.

In October, Raffensperger released a list of more than 313,000 voters whose registrations were at risk of being canceled. Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group, had asked for the purge to be halted.

In a statement, Raffensperger said the judge upheld the state’s efforts to “maintain clean voter rolls. Despite activists’ efforts and lawsuits that only waste taxpayers’ dollars, Georgia is continuing to ensure every eligible voter can vote and voter lists remain accurate.”

But Lauren Groh-Wargo of Fair Fight Action said the group’s efforts restored voting rights to approximately 26,500 who would have otherwise been purged.

Missouri stops withholding union dues

The state of Missouri is no longer withholding union dues from the bimonthly paychecks of prison guards in what the union’s grievance officer called a “pitiful attempt to bankrupt” the labor organization.

The action by Republican Gov. Mike Parson’s administration has left the Missouri Correctional Officers Association with a funding shortfall as it negotiates a new contract with the state for 5,000-plus guards and sergeants.

The withholding decision was announced in a Dec. 9 letter from the Office of Administration, which Parson controls. Stacy Neal, director of the agency’s division of accounting, said in the letter that the state would no longer withhold union dues because the bargaining unit is not covered by an existing labor agreement.

The union and the state have been negotiating a new contract since the old one expired Sept. 18. Union members have been working under terms of the old contract since then.