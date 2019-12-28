Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Miami Hurricanes fires Enos

Miami fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos on Friday, one day after the Hurricanes were shut out by Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl and finished with a 6-7 record. Enos, who was the University of Arkansas' offensive coordiantor from 2015-17, was with Miami for only one season, and to say it didn't go to plan would be an understatement. The Hurricanes finished the year on a three-game losing streak, endured wildly inconsistent quarterback play and are ranked 129th -- out of 130 teams -- in third-down conversion percentage. Only Akron, which finished the season winless, was worse than Miami in that department. Miami converted 27.2% of its third downs, Akron converted 26.4%. Miami is ranked 89th nationally in scoring offense, 99th in total offense, 122nd in rushing offense and 122nd in red-zone offense. It used three quarterbacks in the 14-0 bowl loss, and still managed only 227 yards of offense. Enos came to Miami after one season as an associate head coach at Alabama, which reached the College Football Playoff national championship game. Head Coach Manny Diaz called him an innovative play caller and said he was the top candidate for the job. Less than a year later, Diaz is looking for Enos' replacement.

Falcons to keep coach, GM

Two days before the end of another disappointing season, the Atlanta Falcons announced Friday they are keeping Coach Dan Quinn in 2020. Buoyed by a strong finish, owner Arthur Blank also decided to retain General Manager Thomas Dimitroff, though there will be organizational changes that restore president and CEO Rich McKay to a more prominent role in the football operations. Blank made the decision before the Falcons (6-9) travel to Tampa Bay to close the season. Quinn and Dimitroff will now report to McKay, with Blank retaining oversight of football operations. McKay will work directly to the owner on all football-related matters.

BASKETBALL

Coach placed on leave

Evansville has placed men's coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave and is conducting an internal investigation into alleged violations of the school's Title IX policy. The university released a statement Friday saying it has received reports about McCarty's off-court behavior, including a recent incident that appeared to be a Title IX violation. A national law firm will conduct the investigation, the statement said, and Evansville will make a "fair and informed decision" on McCarty's status based on its results. The school did not disclose further details about the investigation and said it would not discuss the specifics. Title IX is a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex. Evansville added that it takes reports about harassment or discrimination seriously and offers support for students and employees who believe they have been victims of inappropriate behavior.

MVP out with back injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out the Milwaukee Bucks' game at Atlanta on Friday night because of back soreness. Coach Mike Budenholzer ruled out Antetokounmpo, last season's NBA MVP and the second-leading scorer this season, before league-leading Milwaukee faced the Hawks. Ersan Ilyasova started in Antetokounmpo's spot. Antetokounmpo was favoring his back while scoring 18 points and getting 14 rebounds in a loss Wednesday night at Philadelphia, but Budenholzer said the decision to hold out him was mostly precautionary.

OLYMPICS

Russia plans to appeal ban

Russia confirmed Friday that it will appeal its four-year Olympic ban for manipulating doping data. The Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA, sent a formal letter disagreeing with the sanctions imposed earlier this month by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The case is now heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Next year's Olympics in Tokyo will be the third consecutive edition of the games preceded by a legal battle over Russian doping issues. RUSADA said it "disputes the [WADA] notice in its entirety," including the evidence of tampering with the data archive. The data was handed over in January and was meant to clear up past cover-ups, but has led to more legal tussles.

