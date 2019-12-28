100 years ago

Dec. 28, 1919

• During the holidays several meetings will be held in counties of Arkansas where units of the Arkansas Automobile Association will be formed. These county associations are expected to assist in the movement which has been started by the state association for the "logging" of all county seat roads in Arkansas.

50 years ago

Dec. 28, 1969

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas scholastic team soundly defeated four-time winner Merrimack College of Massachusetts in the General Electric College Bowl. The contest was taped for showing Saturday in North Arkansas and at 3 p.m. today on KARK-TV at Little Rock.

25 years ago

Dec. 28, 1994

• The Little Rock School District has been months late and thousands of dollars short in paying for one of only two desegregation programs aimed at its regular area schools, according to a federal monitoring report. That's better, though, than the fate of the other area school program required by the district's desegregation plan. That program wasn't implemented at all in the 32 schools, which serve about 80 percent of the district's 25,000 students, the report said. The Office of Desegregation Monitoring submitted its report late last week to U.S. District Judge Susan Webber Wright, who is presiding in the district's 12-year-old school desegregation lawsuit.

10 years ago

Dec. 28, 2009

FAYETTEVILLE -- Peabody Hall's crumbling mortar and thin pane windows hardly make it a model of environmental efficiency. The colonial revival building, known for its aged limestone molding, was constructed on the University of Arkansas campus in 1911. A $40,000 contribution from the George Peabody Fund made it the first building on campus financed through private money. Campus leaders hope to achieve another first with Peabody Hall. Thanks to an $8.8 million renovation, administrators hope to balance respect for the building's historic character with an energy-efficiency conversion. The project will be the first major historic renovation since the university began in 2004 to require LEED Silver certification on all new buildings. The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design is an energy efficient standard created by the U.S. Green Building Council. The council awards certification to buildings at varying levels of efficiency, ranging from basic certification to platinum for the most environmentally friendly spaces.

