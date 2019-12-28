Police: Man fights, flees across I-440

A Virginia man was arrested Thursday after attacking a police officer and running across three lanes of "busy traffic" on Interstate 440, an arrest report said.

Arkansas State Police made a traffic stop on Tou Kue, 42, of Chesapeake, Va., on Thursday evening on I-440 near East Bankhead Drive in Little Rock, the report said. Kue refused to obey commands, began to fight the trooper and then ran across three lanes of traffic in an attempt to escape, the report said.

The trooper arrested Kue on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, fleeing on foot, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental operations, the report said.

Kue was in the Pulaski County jail without bail Friday evening, according to the jail's roster.

