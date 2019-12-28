Rockets outgun Blackhawks

When Jordan Eddington made his only three-pointer of the game with 6:28 remaining in the third quarter, it was the first time that Little Rock Catholic held a lead over Pea Ridge in the semifinals of the Mustang Christmas Classic on Mustang Mountain.

The Rockets (5-5) fell behind only once more, holding on for a 47-46 victory over the Blackhawks (8-4) on Friday to gain a berth in the tournament final against CAC.

"They play a real tough defense," Catholic Coach Todd Ezzi said. "They have some bigs in there that can stop you if you get past the defense.

"They also have some real good shooters from three-point range as well."

Ezzi's point was made by the Blackhawks in the first quarter when their first four successful field goals were three-pointers. Pea Ridge also got a three-point play when Mazon Harris was fouled on a successful field goal, then added the free throw, and the Blackhawks had a 15-9 lead after the first quarter.

Pea Ridge may have been hot to start the game, but it was the third quarter before the Blackhawks managed another three-pointer.

Catholic managed to tighten the game in the second quarter when Will Kleine hit two three-pointers, but it was a field goal from Eddington that pulled the Rockets into a 23-23 tie with 1:21 left in the first half.

Brandon Whatley added a field goal for the Blackhawks with 25 seconds left in the half for a 25-23 lead.

With only 31 seconds gone in the second half, Eddington came through, hitting a three-pointer from the top of the key for the lead.

The Rockets expanded that to 30-25 with 4:06 left in the third quarter, but Pea Ridge awakened to score five points in the final 2:12 of the quarter. Catholic added two field goals late for a 34-32 lead after three quarters.

With 4:35 left in the game, Harris sank two free throws for a short-lived 40-39 Pea Ridge lead. A field goal from Nathan Johnson and a three-pointer from Parker increased the lead to 44-40. Two Pea Ridge free throws made it 44-42 with 3:13 left.

Catholic's Warren Heird missed a free throw, but the Blackhawks turned the ball over with 35.7 left.

Lloyd made both ends of a one-and-one for a 46-42 lead. A free throw from Pea Ridge's Wes Wales made it 46-43 only to have Kleine hit the second of two free throws for a 47-43 lead with 5.7 seconds left.

"That free throw was huge," Ezzi said. "That made it a two-possession game and we could breathe a little"

A final three-pointer at the buzzer from Whatley set the final margin.

Lloyd and Kleine each scored 12 points to lead the Rockets. Noah Peterson had a game-high 13 points for Pea Ridge, while Jared Brewer added 11.

