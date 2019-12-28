Rogers man denied bail in stabbing

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man is being held without bail in the Benton County jail in connection with a fatal stabbing Thursday.

Anthony Wayne Ballett, 39, appeared Friday before Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren at the jail for a bail hearing that lasted 8 minutes. Prosecutor Nathan Smith asked that Ballett be held without bail. Ballett was represented at the hearing by public defender Jay Saxton.

Ballett was booked into jail at 6:21 p.m. Thursday in connection with the slaying and violation of a no-contact order, according to jail booking information. Ballett's arraignment is set for Jan. 27.

Police were called just after 9 a.m. Thursday about a fight and a stabbing in progress, according to the probable-cause affidavit filed Friday.

Police found a man in a grassy area near 502 S.E. B St., according to a police news release. The victim was identified as Keundra Allen, 25, of Little Rock.

Police spoke with Ieshia Webster, Ballett's ex-girlfriend. Webster said she lived in an apartment at 502 S.E. B St., according to the affidavit. Webster said she and Allen were "companions" and Ballett did not like their relationship, according to the affidavit.

Webster said she and Allen heard Ballett's car outside the apartment, and Allen went outside. Webster said she saw the men fighting, and Allen was pulled inside the apartment.

Webster and Allen later heard a noise in the backyard. Allen went outside. Webster later saw Ballett had a knife and was stabbing Allen, according to the affidavit. She yelled at Ballett and he walked away, west toward the city library, according to the affidavit.

Ballett was seen on video footage at the library getting into a car and driving away, according to the affidavit.

Arkansas State Police arrested Ballett after a traffic stop on Arkansas 43 between Maysville and Cherokee City, in Benton County, according to Sgt. Gene Page with the Bentonville Police Department.

State Desk on 12/28/2019