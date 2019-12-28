Wampus Cats resilient in 4th quarter

HIGHLAND -- When Conway let a seven-point third-quarter lead evaporate into a four-point deficit early in the fourth quarter it looked like the Wampus Cats were in trouble.

But they managed to fight back, pull even and then owned the last two minutes to defeat talented Las Vegas Durango, 66-58, on Friday in the semifinals of the Outlaw Division of the Ronnie Brogdon Classic.

After gaining a seven-point lead in the third, the Wampus Cats (6-2) suffered through a drought were they were outscored 14-3. But they turned the tables over the last couple of minutes of the game, outscoring the Trailblazers (7-3) 16-6 down the stretch.

"It's just the makeup of the kids," Conway Coach Brian "Salty" Longing said. "We had three guys with three fouls in the first half and we left three guards at home so we have no depth. They just kept fighting. Talent wise we are not in the same boat as the team we just beat, but our kids just continued to fight and good things happened."

Conway trailed 44-40 with 7:30 to play in the game, having scored just three points in the previous six minutes. With 7:05 remaining, Conway got a dunk from Caleb London who then drained a three-pointer with 6:20 left for a 45-44 lead. The Wampus Cats fell behind again when a layup by Anthony Hunter put Durango up 48-45 with 4:52 left.

Conway pulled even at 48-48 on a three-pointer by Trey Tull, and the score was tied again at 50-50 with 5:12 left. Kendrick Gilbert gave Durango a 52-50 edge with2:52 left, and that turned out to be the last lead of the night for the Trailblazers.

Tull converted a rare four-point play with 2:06 remaining to put Conway up 54-52. Durango tied the score one last time. Before Conway scored the next four points for a 58-54 lead after a three-pointer by Chase Boyd with 55 seconds left. Durango was forced to foul, and the Wampus Cats hit 6 of 8 from the line and got a layup from Tull with 17 seconds left.

Tull led Conway with 22 points while London finished with 20. Gilbert led Durango with 20.

Pulaski Academy 60, Arlington, Tenn. 54

The Bruins joined Conway in the Outlaw Division championship by holding off the Tigers in Friday's late game.

EJ Anderson led Pulaski Academy (6-2) with 24 points.

Star City 88, Melbourne 79

In another high scoring game for Star City, the Bulldogs (8-3) outscored the Bearkatz in every quarter for the victory.

Marvion Scott led the Bulldogs with 36 points, while Gabe Lawrence led Melbourne (5-6) with 22 points.

Wynne 51, Calico Rock 35

The Yellowjackets trailed 24-20 at the half but outscored the Pirates 15-2 in the third quarter and 31-11 over the second half for the win.

Jonathan Robinson led Wynne (5-5) with 20 points, while Stratt Sanders had 18 for Calico Rock (4-13).

Marianna 38, Watson Chapel 36

The two teams were tied 25-25 after three quarters, and the Trojans managed one more basket than the Wildcats in the fourth for the victory.

Terran Williams led Marianna (11-2) with 16 points, while Jordan Tillmon paced Watson Chapel (3-8) with 15.

Middle College (TENN.) 68, Strong-Huttig 40

Middle College began the second half on an 18-2 run and at one point outscored Strong-Huttig 33-6 in the second half in the rout.

Anthony Robinson led Middle College (6-3) with 20 points, while Derron Davis led Strong-Huttig (5-6) with 15.

Mammoth Spring 53, Highland 50, OT

Zack Flynn knocked down a three-pointer just before the final horn of overtime to lift the Bears over the host Rebels.

Flynn finished with 18 points to lead Mammoth Spring (11-7), while Camden Rhodes and Joel Hoppe each had 14 for Highland (3-9).

