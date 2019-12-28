In between baking cookies and eating cookies (it's a rough life), we keep glancing at the calendar and realizing our big winter holidays fell on a Wednesday this year. The holidays like to bounce around, but ... Wednesday, really?

Placing a day off smack dab in the middle of the week feels strange. Not bad, but strange. We're never ones to complain about a day off work. Those two we get each week are always appreciated and well used.

But there's something weird about working two days, taking Wednesday off, and then working another two days before the weekend. It feels like a leap day or something. Blink and we're back in the newsroom. Did our brains skip like a scratched CD?

And because New Year's Day and Christmas are exactly one week apart, we'll repeat the brain blink effect next week as well.

Obviously we don't have any control over what day Christmas falls on, but we're always partial to the holiday falling on a weekend so it's insulated by a day off before or after. And when Christmas falls on a Sunday, and we can get a gorgeous Christmas Eve service on a Saturday night to remind us of the reason for the season? Perfection.

When you get down to it, a holiday is a holiday. The banks and post offices are closed. And theoretically we're all spending time with friends or family, maybe watching a movie or playing cards.

So we definitely can't forget the advantages no matter where in the week these holidays fall.

Next year, Christmas will be on Friday. We like that. A lot!

Editorial on 12/28/2019