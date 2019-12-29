Blytheville gunfire fatal to one man, injures 2nd person

Blytheville police investigated a shooting Thursday night that left one person injured and another dead.

Damon Matthews, 18, died after he was shot on the 300 block of South Lake Street, according to a Police Department news release.

Police were sent to the scene about 11 p.m., according to the release, and found Matthews of Memphis shot. He was taken to a hospital in Memphis where police say he died of his injuries.

The release said another gunshot victim related to the incident was treated at Great River Medical Center in Blytheville for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Metro on 12/29/2019