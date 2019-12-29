Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Blytheville gunfire fatal to one man, injures 2nd person

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:23 a.m.

Blytheville police investigated a shooting Thursday night that left one person injured and another dead.

Damon Matthews, 18, died after he was shot on the 300 block of South Lake Street, according to a Police Department news release.

Police were sent to the scene about 11 p.m., according to the release, and found Matthews of Memphis shot. He was taken to a hospital in Memphis where police say he died of his injuries.

The release said another gunshot victim related to the incident was treated at Great River Medical Center in Blytheville for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Metro on 12/29/2019

Print Headline: Blytheville gunfire fatal to one man, injures 2nd person

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT