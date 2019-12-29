Body discovered near wildlife area

Hunters found the body of a woman near the entrance to a north Arkansas wildlife management area Saturday morning, the Independence County sheriff's office reported in a news release.

The body was found at the Jamestown Wildlife Management Area, which covers parts of Cleburne and Independence counties.

The news release didn't indicate exactly what time Saturday morning the body was found.

Authorities said the body was being sent to the state Crime Laboratory to confirm the victim's identity and to determine the cause of death.

No additional details were released.

SundayMonday on 12/29/2019