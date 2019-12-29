Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Body, vehicle found in Mulberry River

by Tony Holt | Today at 6:24 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Emergency crews remove a Jeep from a body of water in Franklin County on Sunday. (Keith Stephens / Arkansas Game and Fish Commission )

The body of a Greenwood man was discovered in Franklin County on Sunday after authorities responded to a call about a submerged Jeep, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Richard Staser, 66, was identified Sunday as the victim, according to Keith Stephens, a spokesman for the commission.

The vehicle was pulled out of the water hours after the body was found by local first-responders, authorities said.

Stephens said the vehicle was removed from the Mulberry River. Other media reports Sunday stated that Staser and the vehicle were pulled from Hurricane Creek, located east of the Mulberry River.

A message left with a spokesman with the Franklin County sheriff's office was not returned Sunday.

The cause of Staser’s death has not been released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT