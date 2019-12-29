Body, vehicle found in Mulberry River

Emergency crews remove a Jeep from a body of water in Franklin County on Sunday. (Keith Stephens / Arkansas Game and Fish Commission )

The body of a Greenwood man was discovered in Franklin County on Sunday after authorities responded to a call about a submerged Jeep, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

Richard Staser, 66, was identified Sunday as the victim, according to Keith Stephens, a spokesman for the commission.

The vehicle was pulled out of the water hours after the body was found by local first-responders, authorities said.

Stephens said the vehicle was removed from the Mulberry River. Other media reports Sunday stated that Staser and the vehicle were pulled from Hurricane Creek, located east of the Mulberry River.

A message left with a spokesman with the Franklin County sheriff's office was not returned Sunday.

The cause of Staser’s death has not been released.