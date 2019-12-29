The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 801 S. Chester St., commercial, Station 801, 12:01 a.m. Dec. 19, 2019, property valued at $1,501.

72202

• 2100 Rebsamen Park Road, residential, Carrie Jones, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 18, 2019, property valued at $210.

72204

• 2116 Singleton Ct., residential, Janna Fells, 5:11 a.m. Dec. 21, 2019, property valued at $454.

• 1600 John Barrow Road, residential, Jon Martin, 4:50 a.m. Dec. 23, 2019, property valued at $301.

• 4425 W. 10th St., residential, Michael Smith, midnight Dec. 25, 2019, property valued at $302.

• 1605 Booker St., residential, Stanley Nuldrey, 4:41 p.m. Dec. 25, 2019, property value unknown.

72205

• 3412 Lamar St., residential, Stacy Carruth, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 19, 2019, property value unknown.

• 820 N. Spruce St., residential, Gregory Gordon, noon Dec. 21, 2019, property valued at $8,181.

• 3802 Kavanaugh Blvd., residential, Jon Kennedy, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 25, 2019, property valued at $4,650.

72206

• 415 E. Roosevelt Road, commercial, Odell Kennedy, 5:04 a.m. Dec. 20, 2019, property valued at $1,049.

• 3015 Bishop St., residential, Wanda Martin, 12:01 a.m. Nov. 11, 2019, property value unknown.

• 1806 Wilson Road, residential, Brittnay Carroll, 2:50 a.m. Dec. 24, 2019, property valued at $5,576.

• 2705 S. Schiller St., residential, Pamela Hicks, 10 p.m. Dec. 23, 2019, property valued at $301.

72209

• 4701 W. 65th St., commercial, Catherine White, 6:10 a.m. Dec. 19, 2019, property valued at $701.

• 3 Windsor Circle, residential, Andrew Williams, 2:06 p.m. Dec. 23, 2019, property valued at $20,797.

• 5601 Dreher Lane, residential, Dionnia Wallace, noon Dec. 23, 2019, property valued at $3,800.

• 5701 Dreher Lane, residential, Derrick Wallace, noon Dec. 23, 2019, property valued at $5,725.

• 9816 Comstock Road, residential, Kyle Crutcher, 2 p.m. Dec. 25, 2019, property value unknown.

• 9114 Reck Road, residential, Andrea Davis, 6:37 p.m. Dec. 25, 2019, property valued at $330.

• 7200 Glen Oak Dr., residential, Tramell Shelton, 8:50 a.m. Dec. 25, 2019, property valued at $701.

72103

• 12521 Chicot Road, residential, Shelby Holt, 6 p.m. Dec. 19, 2019, property valued at $1,151.

• 8425 Mabelvale Cut Off Road, residential, Summer Higgins, 1:45 p.m. Dec. 20, 2019, property valued at $1,800.

72211

• 10901 Beverly Hills Drive, residential, Dolan Goff, 5:35 a.m. Dec. 21, 2019, property value unknown.

