Consistency aim of state gauging of sex offenders

Arkansas' system for notifying a community when a sex offender moves in is different from most states' because it gives state program assessors the authority to create a new assessment level for a registrant who moves into Arkansas from out of state.

The Sex Offender Community Notification Assessment Program, formerly the Sex Offender Screening and Risk Assessment Program, is in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and has conducted community notification assessments since 1999.

Sheri Flynn, an administrator with the program, said it was created in part because of the need for consistency in the assessment process and because local-level law enforcement agencies didn't have the time, resources or expertise to conduct individualized assessments.

"In some counties everyone was a Level 1 by default, and [in] some everyone was a Level 3 by default," she said.

In the beginning, most states classified all sex offenders at the same level, but Arkansas created a detailed assessment process, instead, Flynn said. This has given the department the ability to get a better overall picture of an offender.

"If we see if someone was convicted or charged, even if it was dropped, we will want witness statements, medical records, treatment information," she said. "We are not just considering recidivism, but what else they may have done when they weren't caught."

Flynn's group has done more than 16,000 assessments since its creation.

"I have seen bestiality to murder to exhibitionism and everything you can imagine," she said. "Not all sex offenders are child molesters."

Flynn said when she became director of the program, she had to choose where to use its limited resources. Officials chose to focus on offenders in the community because they have direct access to potential victims. She said around 60% of assessments conducted by the department are for offenders who are already within a community.

Offenders often admit information to assessors that other investigators haven't heard, and Flynn credits the system for that. She said the multifaceted assessment often uncovers victims for whom an offender has never been caught and other sexually deviant behavior that might affect public safety.

"Pedophiles don't get caught very often because they are notoriously good at finding children who won't tell on them," she said. "This means they might only be convicted of one crime but might have multiple victims.

"Offenders come in here with these crimes having consumed their entire lives, and they see their file that is two or four inches thick, and our assessors are asking about their times in California in 1976 or their time in Kentucky. The offender will take a deep breath and just say 'OK.'"

A nine-member committee oversees the program. The committee reviews and approves guidelines for the assessment process, votes to assign Level 4 status and reviews cases in which offenders seek administrative review. Six members of the committee are appointed by the governor, with the remainder consisting of officials with the state's Community Corrections, Crime Information Center, and Department of Corrections.

Flynn said the rarest designations are Level 1 and Level 4, with Level 2 and 3 making up the majority of the designations.

Level 1, which requires little notification, is primarily used for cases of statutory rape, Flynn said.

Flynn said a Level 4 is considered a sexually dangerous person, and the department recommends that everyone be made aware when a high-level offender moves into an area. She said that includes contacting televisions and newspapers.

"They might not be assessed a Level 4 yet because the assessment has to be voted on Level 4, but we will notify law enforcement to keep an eye out," she said. "We know offenders have due process rights, but we want to protect the people who live near the offender, as well."

Offenders can be reassessed five years after the date of their most recent assessments.

