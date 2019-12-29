Conway County head-on crash kills 2 drivers, injures youth

Two drivers were killed and a young passenger was injured in a head-on crash Saturday on Arkansas 9 near Solgohachia, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Catherine Flowers, 53, of Center Ridge, and Richard Howk, 44, of Bentonville, died from their injuries in the crash about 7:30 a.m. in rural Conway County, the report said.

Howk was driving a 2007 Hyundai north on the highway when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Nissan driven by Flowers, the report said.

A passenger in Flowers' vehicle, a young male, was taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to the crash report. The youth's name and age were not released.

The report said the weather was foggy and the pavement was dry at the time of the crash.

