Deputies find body in pond near home

Authorities pulled the body of a 57-year-old man from a pond near his home after he was reported missing Thursday night.

Deputies were sent around 8:35 p.m. to 12106 Peters Road north of Jacksonville in response to a report of a missing person, sheriff's office spokesman Mitch McCoy said.

Someone at the residence told authorities that Kenneth Edwin Carlton had gone to work on a pond near the home and did not come back.

Deputies found evidence that suggested he had drowned, McCoy said, and Carlton's body was located underwater.

McCoy said the body is being sent to the state Crime Laboratory, but investigators believe the drowning was accidental.

