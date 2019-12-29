Four people die in crashes around state Saturday

Three separate accidents Saturday on wet roads in rainy conditions resulted in the deaths of four people across the state, according to the Arkansas State Police.

The first incident occurred around 12:42 p.m. in the area of 485 Pfeiffer Road northeast of Batesville, according to a preliminary report. A 2007 Dodge Caliber was heading east on Pfeiffer Road when the driver, 47-year-old April Bauman of Batesville, lost control of the hatchback and struck a tree, authorities said.

Bauman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second incident occurred at 7:20 p.m. on Arkansas 62 in Garfield in Benton County. A 1981 Chevrolet driven by Bobby Joe Hamilton, 40, of Garfield was traveling east near the intersection of Whimpy Jones Road when it swerved off the road and hit a tree, troopers said.

Hamilton and his passenger — Mary Alice Hamilton, 54, also of Garfield — were killed in the wreck, according to a report.

The third incident claimed the life of a pedestrian shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 30 in Bryant.

Raymond Taber, 30, of Alexander was hit by a 2011 Lexus when he ran across the eastbound lanes of the interstate. Taber was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Lexus was Robert Talley, 62, of Memphis. Talley was transported to Saline Memorial Hospital for his injuries, troopers said.