Grizzlies capture elusive Coke title

FORT SMITH -- With his defense playing solid, Fort Smith Northside Coach Eric Burnett is hoping the offense will round into shape before 7A-Central Conference play starts.

The Grizzlies got a solid offensive performance in the second half Saturday, which was enough to down Little Rock Hall 43-38 in the finals of the Coca-Cola Christmas Classic at the UA-Fort Smith Stubblefield Center.

Northside (9-4), which has reached the Coke Classic finals for five consecutive years, won its first Coke Classic title since 2016.

"Jaylin [Williams] told the team that this senior class has not won a Coke Classic," Burnett said. "So they wanted the Coke Classic to go along with the [Class 7A] state championship they won last year."

Williams scored a game-high 20 points to earn tournament MVP honors.

The Grizzlies shot 50% (10 of 20) from the field in the second half to maintain a double-digit lead for most of the second half to keep the Warriors (4-3) at bay. Northside shot just 36% in the first half and held an 18-17 halftime lead.

"We didn't play well offensively in the first half. We missed a lot of easy baskets," Burnett said. "It set a tone like we were not into it [offensively). I told them at the half we are killing ourselves. I thought if we could get a couple of buckets, we can then sit back and play our base defense against them."

Northside took control with an 11-0 run to start the third quarter. Williams scored four points during the surge, capped by a three-pointer from Jacob Joe for a 29-17 lead with 2:24 left in the quarter. The three-pointer was the Grizzlies' first of the game.

Hall shot 38% from the field (15 of 39). The Warriors also hurt themselves at the foul line, making just 5 of 12 while the Grizzlies were 12 of 19.

"Our defense is going to give us a chance. I'm OK with giving up 17 points in a half -- to me that is good defense," Burnett said. "We have to find whatever that 'it' is on offense to get us going. We've got to shoot the ball better, especially from the 3-point line because Jaylin will draw a lot of attention in conference play. We've got to knock down those shots."

Carlos Miller kept Hall in the game with three-pointers on consecutive possessions to get the Warriors back to within 37-31 with 2:29 left. A three-point play by Williams put the Grizzlies back in control at 42-33 with 1:24 left.

Dylon Session led Little Rock Hall with 12 points.

LR FAIR 47, FS SOUTHSIDE 37

Jamerison Bracey (18) and James Lawrence (15) combined for 33 points to lead the War Eagles (6-4) to the victory over the Mavericks (5-9). Fair trailed Southside 11-6 after a quarter, but took control of the game in the second and third quarters, building a 34-22 lead. Mykale Franks led Southside with 15 points.

JOE T. ROBINSON 64,

ROGERS HERITAGE 57

The Senators (9-4) had four players in double figures in the victory over the War Eagles (7-5). Mitchell Willis and Mekhi Perkins led Robinson with 13 points each, while Christian Cross scored 12 and Donovan Young added 11. Micah Hill scored a game-high 21 to lead Rogers Heritage while Logan Clines added 10.

FORDYCE 49, CHARLESTON 41

The Redbugs (4-3) built a 45-33 lead through three quarters, then held off the Tigers (5-5) to pick up the victory. Jaylen Parham scored 17 to lead Fordyce while Ja'quez Cross contributed 12 and Damon Rice added 11. Brayden Ross scored a game-high 20 to lead Charleston while Brandon Scott added 11.

