Gunshots kill 2 men as rap video filmed NYC count of killings rises to 311 for '19 Slapping suspect charged, freed in NYC Lawmaker urges scrutiny of copter tours

Crime scene tape cordons off part of a parking lot Saturday after a deadly shooting in Houston.

Gunshots kill 2 men as rap video filmed

Two men were killed and at least seven others wounded Friday night during the filming of a rap video near Houston, officials said.

The filming was taking place in a parking lot of an office park about 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Smart Street in Harris County just north of Houston when shots were fired, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

"Basically they were ambushed, we believe by individuals in cars and on foot," Gonzalez said at a news conference. "We don't know if there was a beef going on or what exactly happened."

Two were dead at the scene and others were taken to hospitals. One victim was in critical condition, Gonzalez said Saturday morning.

The sheriff's office identified the dead as Gonzalo Gonzalez, 20, and Jonathan Jimenez, 22. Those injured ranged in age from 17 to 23, authorities said.

There may be other victims who may have left the scene before authorities arrived.

"This is a very serious situation," the sheriff said. "This is a residential neighborhood."

The area is a mix of homes and businesses, including a mortuary, a school and churches.

The sheriff said "a lot of shots were fired" and that the scene was extensive and stretched for several blocks.

Lawmaker urges scrutiny of copter tours

HONOLULU -- A person is still missing after six others were killed in a Hawaii tour helicopter crash, and U.S. Rep. Ed Case called Saturday for greater regulation in the industry.

"Tour helicopter and small aircraft operations are not safe, and innocent lives are paying the price," Case said.

The helicopter was set to tour the rugged and remote Kauai's Na Pali Coast, which is one of the most dramatic and sought-after destinations in Hawaii and was featured in the film Jurassic Park. The aircraft crashed at the top of a mountain on the island of Kauai, authorities said.

In a statement Saturday, police said the flight manifest listed the pilot as Paul Matero, 69, of Wailua, Hawaii. Two passengers were named as 47-year-old Amy Gannon and 13-year-old Jocelyn Gannon of Wisconsin. The four other passengers are believed to be from Switzerland, police said, but their identities have not yet been released.

Case, D-Hawaii, cited fatal accidents over the years, blaming the Federal Aviation Administration for not taking National Transportation Safety Board improvement efforts seriously and the tour industry for not regulating itself.

The FAA, however, said it conducts random and regular surveillance on all Hawaii air tour operators and ensures companies address any problems, agency spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email. He said the FAA does not have concerns about the industry statewide.

NYC count of killings rises to 311 for '19

NEW YORK -- New York City's annual homicide total has surpassed 300 for the first time since 2016, fueled by pockets of gang violence, a pair of quadruple killings and an unusual number of bookkeeping adjustments.

Through Dec. 22, the city has tallied 311 homicides, compared with 290 at the same point last year.

It's the second-straight year of increases after the city achieved a modern-era low of 292 homicides in 2017, but this year's total is skewed in part by an outsize number of deaths carried over from years past.

At least 27 deaths in this year's statistics happened before 2019 but weren't classified as homicides by the city's medical examiner until this year, the Police Department said. They must be counted in the statistics for the year the death certificate is issued.

There were half as many reclassifications counted in last year's statistics.

New York finished last year with 295 homicides, down from 335 in 2016. The recent tallies are a far cry from the early 1990s, when the city averaged about 2,000 killings a year.

Slapping suspect charged, freed in NYC

NEW YORK -- A woman accused of slapping three people in one of a series of apparently anti-Semitic attacks reported throughout New York during Hanukkah was charged Saturday with attempted assault as a hate crime, court records show.

Tiffany Harris, 30, was released without bond after her arraignment on the attempted-assault charge and misdemeanor and lower-level charges, according to the records.

Her lawyer, Iris Ying, declined to comment, and the New York Post reported that Harris rebuffed questions as she left a Brooklyn court.

Police said Harris slapped three women, ages 22 to 31, in the face and head after encountering them on a corner in Brooklyn's Crown Heights area. The victims suffered minor pain, police said.

Around the city, police had gotten at least six reports last week -- and eight since Dec. 13 -- of attacks possibly incited by anti-Jewish bias.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that police presence would increase in Crown Heights and two other Brooklyn neighborhoods with large Jewish populations.

Photo by AP/Star Tribune/David Joles

Ice-covered roads led to multiple crashes that shut down a stretch of U.S. 169 early Saturday in Plymouth, Minn.

