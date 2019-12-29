High school basketball roundups

BOYS

BATESVILLE 49, SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 28 Batesville (12-3) scored 27 of the game's final 33 points to shock its crosstown rivals at the Chevrolet Classic in Heber Springs. Caleb Anderson had 15 points and J.P. Morgan chipped in with 11 for the Pioneers, who trailed 20-17 at halftime. Trevor Longo had seven points for Southside Batesville (4-10).

BRADFORD 71, STUTTGART 42 Jacob Grady's 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists helped Bradford punch its ticket to Monday's Goldfish Classic finals in Lonoke.

HARDING ACADEMY 48, GOSNELL 37 Connor McGaha had 22 points for Harding Academy in its rebound outing at the Badger Classic in Beebe. Travelle Anderson scored 12 points to lead Gosnell.

HOT SPRINGS 73, PARIS (TEXAS) 63 Hot Springs completed its run to a second consecutive Paris Invitational title with a victory over the host team in the final. Earlier in the day, the Trojans beat Greenville, Texas, 59-58 on Caleb Campbell's game winner. He, along with Jadyn Walker, each scored 15 points, while Kaleb Hughley had 12.

LITTLE ROCK McCLELLAN 85, AUGUSTA 50 Darius Eason scored 24 points as McClellan snapped a five-game losing streak. Corlion Hardy had 15 points for Augusta.

MAYFLOWER 66, HEBER SPRINGS 41 Braxtyn McCuien scored 25 points and Westin Pickell had 10 for Mayflower (9-4) in the consolation bracket of the Chevrolet Classic in Heber Springs. Garrett Hudspeth had 14 points for Heber Springs (1-11).

SHERIDAN 84, ROSE BUD 44 Tyler Cacciatori scored all 30 of his points in the first half for Sheridan, which led 58-26 at halftime of its consolation game at the Chevrolet Classic in Heber Springs.

WALDRON 70, BOONEVILLE 48 Payton Brown scored 40 points to power Waldron to an easy victory. Jacob Herrera had 13 points for Booneville.

GIRLS

CONWAY 61, THE VILLAGE (TEXAS) 49 Chloe Clardy had 21 points and Jaiden Thomas finished with 17 as Conway (10-3) ended with fifth-place honors at the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas. Clardy had 18 points and Jadah Pickens had 14 points in the Lady Wampus Cats' 69-68 over Harvard Westlake, Texas, earlier Saturday morning. Thomas chipped in with 13.

JACKSONVILLE 52, GREENBRIER 45 Brooklyn Roland's 15 points helped Jacksonville rebound from Friday's loss at the Badger Classic. Kylie Griffin scored 16 points for Greenbrier.

MAGAZINE 62, ARKOMA (OKLA.) 32 Kiara Vasquez scored 27 points and Kylie Robinson chipped in with 17 for Magazine (6-5) in the consolation round of the Bill Frye Classic in Mansfield. Tannea Thomas added 11 for the Lady Rattlers.

MARION 50, BRIARCREST CHRISTIAN (TENN.) 41 Joi Montgomery scored 19 points and Daedrianna Cail had 17 for Marion (9-6) in the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville, Texas. The Lady Patriots later played Brentwood Academy and dropped a 57-44 decision. Montgomery had 15 points and Cail added 10 in the loss.

ROSE BUD 46, GREENE COUNTY TECH 44 Hope Hartle delivered 29 points to help Rose Bud (10-5) win the consolation bracket title at the Chevrolet Classic in Heber Springs. Kylie Stokes had 19 points to lead Greene County Tech (3-8).

SHERIDAN 59, DEWITT 27 Cassidy Henry's 16 points powered Sheridan (5-6) past the Lady Dragons. Lauren McGinley had 13 points for the Lady Yellowjackets, who jumped out to a 32-8 halftime lead. Kassie Padgett had nine points to pace DeWitt (4-6).

WALDRON 41, BOONEVILLE 32 Chelsea Stidman had 14 points while Jessica Ozuna and Hailey Stidman each had 10 for Waldron. Heaven Sanchez and Baylee Moses had 10 for Booneville

WESTERN GROVE 54, BENTONVILLE WEST 43 Hailey Woods had 21 points and four rebounds for Western Grove (9-6) in its 11-point victory at the Lendel Thomas Classic in Harrison.

