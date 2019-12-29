Koala losses mount in Australian fires

In this image from a video taken on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, and provided by @bikebug2019, a koala drinks water, given by a cyclist in Adelaide, Australia. A South Australian cyclist has been approached by a thirsty koala searching for water as a heatwave continues to grip the state. (@bikebug2019 via AP)

PERTH, Australia -- Thousands of koalas are feared to have died in a wildfire-ravaged area north of Sydney, further diminishing Australia's iconic marsupial, and the fire danger increased in the country's east on Saturday as temperatures soared.

The mid-northern coast of New South Wales was home to up to 28,000 koalas, but wildfires have significantly reduced their population in recent months. Koalas are native to Australia and are one of the country's most beloved animals, but they've been under threat because of a loss of habitat.

"Up to 30% of their habitat has been destroyed," Australian Environment Minister Sussan Ley told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "We'll know more when the fires are calmed down and a proper assessment can be made."

Images of koalas drinking water after being rescued from the wildfires have gone viral on social media in recent days. "I get mail from all around the world from people absolutely moved and amazed by our wildlife volunteer response and also by the habits of these curious creatures," Ley said.

About 12.35 million acres of land has burned nationwide during the wildfire crisis, with nine people killed and more than 1,000 homes destroyed.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3w16pbOH_o]

Fire danger in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory was upgraded to "severe" on Saturday as temperatures rose in the region. Sydney's western suburbs reached 106 degrees. The inner city is expected to hit 88 degrees today before reaching 95 degrees on Tuesday.

Two wildfires in New South Wales are at the "watch and act" level issued by fire services.

Canberra, Australia's capital, peaked at 100 degrees on Saturday, with oppressive temperatures forecast for the next seven days.

Meanwhile, New South Wales Emergency Services Minister David Elliott has gone on an overseas family vacation in the wake of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's much-criticized family trip to Hawaii.

Morrison, who apologized for leaving the country, eventually cut short his vacation and returned to Sydney last weekend.

Elliott said he will be briefed daily while overseas. "If the bush fire situation should demand it, I will return home without hesitation," he said.

