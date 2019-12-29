LIVE! in NWA: Live music for Northwest Arkansas Dec. 29-Jan. 4

Jason Boland & The Stragglers -- Jason Boland and The Stragglers are back at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino in West Siloam Springs, Okla. for a free show at 9 p.m. Jan. 3. Boland and the Stragglers will bring their smart, road-ready outlaw country that fans have come to expect, while pushing the boundaries of what country music can be. Boland is a true craftsman of genuine, no-frills country music, keeping his focus on clever, intelligent songwriting and a raw sound. thestragglers.com. (Photo: Cameron L Gott Photography)

Dec. 29

Talking To Giants -- 7:30 p.m., with The Laundry Baskets, Foxpaw, Guitar Jar, and Makin' Loaf. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Dale Johnston's Country Review -- 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Kevin Mills -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Dec. 30

Zing in the New Year -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Amazeum, Bentonville. Free.

Noon Year's Eve -- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville. Free.

Jazz Night -- 6:30 p.m., Undercroft Bar, Bentonville.

Dec. 31

New Year's Eve!

Escape into 2020 -- 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with Smoothman music, DJ Derrick, Crusade, and The Big Hog Band. The Apollo, Springdale. $150-$200.

Honk Honk's New Year's Honkin' Eve -- 8 p.m. with Musclegoose, The Wirms, Guitar Jar, and Moonsong. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Beer & Hymns -- 6 p.m. Auld Lang Syne: A New Year's Eve Celebration. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Chelsea's Roaring 20's NYE Party -- 8 p.m., Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Dead Metal Society -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Read Southall Band -- 8:30 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

One for the Money Band -- 8:30 p.m., Elk's Lodge, Fayetteville.

Bobby Valentino -- 8:30 p.m. New Year's Eve New Decade Jam. Fayetteville Town Center. $35-$65.

Handmade Moments NYE Bash -- 8:30 p.m., with Crescent City Combo, and Rachel Ammons. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.

Laugh Into 2020 -- 8 p.m. with stand-up comedian John Wessling, and Curtis the Mentalist. The Grove, Lowell. $100

Mark Shields & Good Co. -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

Take Cover -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

College Band Heroes -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

The Atlantics -- JJ's Grill, Springdale

90lb Wrench -- 9 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$25.

Country Xpress -- 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

The Roaring Twenties -- 5 p.m. NYE celebration. The Nines, Bentonville.

Jenna & the Soul Shakers -- 7 p.m. Rockin' NYE Bash, with Tony Alvarez. The Pedaler's Pub, Bentonville.

NYE -- 9 p.m. with Shiner's Dream. Shirley's Bar, Springdale. $10.

NYE Jam -- 6 p.m. benefiting Turn Up For Recovery, with Eric Mathews Band and more. Warren's Rec Room, Alma.

Jan. 1

Happy New Year!

Trillium Salon Series -- 4 p.m., 4th annual New Year's Day Potluck Celebration, with Thought Form Collective, Devanee Williams, and more. Mount Sequoyah Center, Fayetteville.

Jan. 2

Paul Bogart -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Jocko -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

The Ragetones -- 8 p.m., with Fractured Society, Crimson Iron, and JagNasty. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $8-$10.

Jan. 3

Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Phil McGarrah -- 10:30 p.m.; Jason Boland at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Western Justice -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Boston Mountain Playboys -- 9 p.m.; Brick Fields at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.

John Wessling -- 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15-$20.

Dirty Flannel Shirt -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.

One for the Money Band -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Emmitt & 4WD-- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gypsy -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.

The Atlantics -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.

Ashtyn Barbaree -- 8 p.m., The Nines, Bentonville.

Fry -- 9 p.m., and Sad Palomino. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Rae Elle -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Jan. 4

90lb Wrench -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Bad Moon Rising -- 9 p.m. CCR tribute. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Go On Git -- 9 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5-$7.

John Wessling -- 6 & 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15-$20.

Jenna & the Soul Shakers -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.

Nomad's 5Yr Birthday Party -- 6 p.m. with The Radio Sky, and Space In The 80s. Nomads, Fayetteville.

Roby Pantall -- 6 p.m., Ruth's Chris, Rogers.

Ludason Viod -- 9 p.m., with Elephantom. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Handmade Moments NYE Bash -- Fayetteville darlings Anna Moss and Joel Ludford -- Handmade Moments -- are back in their home state to send out the year, and the decade, with a bash at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville Dec. 31. The indie/folk duo have had a whirlwind year of international touring, a new vinyl release in the spring, and cover album release in November. Crescent City Combo and Rachel Ammons will join. Tickets are $15, $18 at the door, but the event is sure to sell out. handmademomentsmusic.net.

