LIVE! in NWA: Live music for Northwest Arkansas Dec. 29-Jan. 4

Dec. 29
Talking To Giants -- 7:30 p.m., with The Laundry Baskets, Foxpaw, Guitar Jar, and Makin' Loaf. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Dale Johnston's Country Review -- 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Kevin Mills -- 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Dec. 30
Zing in the New Year -- 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Amazeum, Bentonville. Free.
Noon Year's Eve -- 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville. Free.
Jazz Night -- 6:30 p.m., Undercroft Bar, Bentonville.
Dec. 31
New Year's Eve!
Escape into 2020 -- 9 p.m.-2 a.m. with Smoothman music, DJ Derrick, Crusade, and The Big Hog Band. The Apollo, Springdale. $150-$200.
Honk Honk's New Year's Honkin' Eve -- 8 p.m. with Musclegoose, The Wirms, Guitar Jar, and Moonsong. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Beer & Hymns -- 6 p.m. Auld Lang Syne: A New Year's Eve Celebration. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
Chelsea's Roaring 20's NYE Party -- 8 p.m., Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Dead Metal Society -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Read Southall Band -- 8:30 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
One for the Money Band -- 8:30 p.m., Elk's Lodge, Fayetteville.
Bobby Valentino -- 8:30 p.m. New Year's Eve New Decade Jam. Fayetteville Town Center. $35-$65.
Handmade Moments NYE Bash -- 8:30 p.m., with Crescent City Combo, and Rachel Ammons. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15-$18.
Laugh Into 2020 -- 8 p.m. with stand-up comedian John Wessling, and Curtis the Mentalist. The Grove, Lowell. $100
Mark Shields & Good Co. -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
Take Cover -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
College Band Heroes -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
The Atlantics -- JJ's Grill, Springdale
90lb Wrench -- 9 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$25.
Country Xpress -- 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
The Roaring Twenties -- 5 p.m. NYE celebration. The Nines, Bentonville.
Jenna & the Soul Shakers -- 7 p.m. Rockin' NYE Bash, with Tony Alvarez. The Pedaler's Pub, Bentonville.
NYE -- 9 p.m. with Shiner's Dream. Shirley's Bar, Springdale. $10.
NYE Jam -- 6 p.m. benefiting Turn Up For Recovery, with Eric Mathews Band and more. Warren's Rec Room, Alma.
Jan. 1
Happy New Year!
Trillium Salon Series -- 4 p.m., 4th annual New Year's Day Potluck Celebration, with Thought Form Collective, Devanee Williams, and more. Mount Sequoyah Center, Fayetteville.
Jan. 2
Paul Bogart -- 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Jocko -- 6 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
The Ragetones -- 8 p.m., with Fractured Society, Crimson Iron, and JagNasty. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $8-$10.
Jan. 3
Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice -- Chelsea's Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Phil McGarrah -- 10:30 p.m.; Jason Boland at 9. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Western Justice -- 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Boston Mountain Playboys -- 9 p.m.; Brick Fields at 6. George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5.
John Wessling -- 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15-$20.
Dirty Flannel Shirt -- 7 p.m., JJ's Grill, Bella Vista.
One for the Money Band -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Emmitt & 4WD-- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fayetteville.
Typsy Gypsy -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Fort Smith.
The Atlantics -- 8:30 p.m., JJ's Grill, Rogers.
Ashtyn Barbaree -- 8 p.m., The Nines, Bentonville.
Fry -- 9 p.m., and Sad Palomino. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Rae Elle -- 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Jan. 4
90lb Wrench -- 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Bad Moon Rising -- 9 p.m. CCR tribute. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Go On Git -- 9 p.m., George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5-$7.
John Wessling -- 6 & 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15-$20.
Jenna & the Soul Shakers -- JJ's Grill, Dickson Street.
Nomad's 5Yr Birthday Party -- 6 p.m. with The Radio Sky, and Space In The 80s. Nomads, Fayetteville.
Roby Pantall -- 6 p.m., Ruth's Chris, Rogers.
Ludason Viod -- 9 p.m., with Elephantom. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
