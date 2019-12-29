LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas faces Indiana at historic Assembly Hall

Indiana 31, Arkansas 29 - 3:43, 1st Half

Indiana opened up a seven-point lead after Adrio Bailey's technical free throw, but the Razorbacks have responded with a 7-2 run to pull within a basket at the final media timeout of the half.

The run started with Bailey's put back on his own miss. Isaiah Joe followed with a transition 3-pointer and Jimmy Whitt hit a layup in transition. Whitt has seven points.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had a basket and foul for the Hoosiers to run his point total to 14. Indiana has 22 points in the paint.

Indiana 22, Arkansas 22 - 7:18, 1st Half

Indiana's Al Durham was just ejected from the game after a replay review showed he elbowed Adrio Bailey in the face. Durham was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul.

The foul was not called on the floor. Arkansas coach Eric Musselman asked the officials to review it during the timeout.

Bailey made one of two free throws to tie the game.

Durham is a senior starter for the Hoosiers who averages 12.2 points per game.

Indiana 22, Arkansas 21 - 7:18, 1st Half

It is a back-and-forth game with three ties and 11 lead changes so far, but the Hoosiers have been up by one point at each media timeout.

Desi Sills had a great few-minute stretch with four points and a steal. Sills was able to get to the rim twice, converting on a layup the first time and drawing a foul the second. He made both free throws and has seven points.

For Indiana the story has been Trayce Jackson-Davis, who already has 11 points after a transition dunk. The Hoosiers have 16 of their points in the paint.

Indiana 18, Arkansas 17 - 10:33, 1st Half

This game has a good flow right now with both teams hitting a lot of shots in the past couple of minutes. Indiana is 8-of-17 and Arkansas is 6-of-16. The Razorbacks have hit 3-of-9 3-point attempts, with the latest make coming on a deep contested look by Desi Sills.

Jimmy Whitt has hit a couple of mid-range jumpers and a free throw, and has five points. Mason Jones leads the Hogs with six points after a basket and free throw.

Trayce Jackson-Davis has nine points to lead Indiana. He has had a couple of easy looks inside. The Razorbacks just don't have a lot of post presence to limit those looks when the Hoosiers get the ball low in the post.

Indiana 7, Arkansas 6 - 15:53, 1st Half

The Razorbacks are letting the long shots fly early. Four of Arkansas' six shot attempts have been 3-pointers, with Isaiah Joe and Mason Jones connecting on one apiece.

Devonte Green has a triple for Indiana. The Hoosiers are 3-of-6 from the floor.

Pregame

The Razorbacks and Hoosiers are set to tip off at 5:12 p.m.

This is the third meeting between these teams since last November. Arkansas defeated Indiana 73-72 at Bud Walton Arena on Nov. 18, 2018, but the Hoosiers got payback on March 23 with a 63-60 victory in Bloomington that turned out to be Mike Anderson's last game as the Razorbacks' head coach.

Indiana is 11-1 this season and enters today's game on a three-game win streak. The Hoosiers have a couple of notable wins, including 62-60 over Notre Dame last weekend in Indianapolis. Their only loss was by 20 at Wisconsin three weeks ago.

The matchup to watch today is going to be down low where Indiana has a lot more size than the Razorbacks. Adrio Bailey, at 6-6, is the tallest starter for Arkansas, whereas the Hoosiers will start three players 6-7 or taller.