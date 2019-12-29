NFL capsules

Saints at Panthers

Noon (Fox)

LINE -- Saints by 13

SERIES -- Series tied 25-25; Saints beat Panthers 34-31, Nov. 24, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTS VS PANTHERS (RK)

(17) 108.2 RUSH 118.5 (14)

(7) 265.3 PASS 224.1 (21)

(8) 373.5 YARDS 342.6 (19)

(5) 27.7 POINTS 22.0 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTS VS. PANTHERS (RK)

(5) 94.7 RUSH 145.4 (31)

(17) 238.7 PASS 228.8 (13)

(12) 333.4 YARDS 374.2 (23)

(14) 22.1 POINTS 28.5 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH Saints WR Michael Thomas leads the NFL with 1,688 yards receiving, and he needs 112 more to become the fifth player with 1,800 in a single season. He has 5,475 career receiving yards since entering the NFL in 2016, surpassing Randy Moss (5,396) for most by a player in his first four NFL seasons.

Chargers at Chiefs

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Chiefs by 9

SERIES -- Chiefs lead 62-56-1; Chiefs beat Chargers 24-17, Nov. 18, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(27) 89.7 RUSH 93.8 (23)

(6) 277.9 PASS 288.3 (4)

(10) 367.6 YARDS 382.1 (4)

(21) 21.1 POINTS 28.0 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(16) 109.5 RUSH 129.5 (26)

(4) 202.0 PASS 219.0 (8)

(6) 311.5 YARDS 348.5 (17)

(12) 20.9 POINTS 19.1 (7)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Philip Rivers could be playing his final game for the Chargers. His contract expires after this season, and he has been responsible for 24 turnovers, including 18 interceptions, which is tied for second most in the NFL.

Browns at Bengals

Noon

LINE -- Browns by 21/2

SERIES -- Bengals lead 50-42; Browns beat Bengals 27-19, Dec. 8, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. BENGALS (RK)

(11) 121.3 RUSH 89.2 (28)

(23) 221.5 PASS 231.3 (17)

(18) 342.8 YARDS 320.5 (26)

(22) 20.8 POINTS 16.4 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNS VS. BENGALS (RK)

(30) 142.4 RUSH 153.9 (32)

(9) 219.2 PASS 245.2 (21)

(20) 361.6 YARDS 399.1 (30)

(20) 24.0 POINTS 26.5 (25)

WHAT TO WATCH Cleveland WR Jarvis Landry has caught at least two passes in 94 consecutive games, which is the league's longest active streak. Tim Brown holds the all-time record at 147 games.

Jets at Bills

Noon

LINE -- PK

SERIES -- Bills lead 63-55; Bills beat Jets 17-16, Sept. 8, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. BILLS (RK)

(31) 78.1 RUSH 132.1 (5)

(30) 195.1 PASS 199.5 (27)

(32) 273.2 YARDS 331.6 (24)

(28) 17.5 POINTS 20.5 (23)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JETS VS. BILLS (RK)

(2) 87.9 RUSH 104.2 (11)

(15) 236.2 PASS 195.9 (3)

(7) 324.1 YARDS 300.1 (3)

(19) 23.5 POINTS 16.4 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH Jets WR Robby Anderson is the first Jets player with five or more touchdowns in three consecutive seasons since Laveranues Coles did so in four consecutive seasons (2005-08).

Packers at Lions

Noon

LINE -- Packers by 121/2

SERIES -- Packers lead 101-72-7; Packers beat Lions 23-22, Oct. 14, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. LIONS (RK)

(15) 111.7 RUSH 98.5 (22)

(19) 228.1 PASS 251.1 (8)

(21) 339.8 YARDS 349.6 (17)

(13) 23.5 POINTS 21.4 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PACKERS VS. LIONS (RK)

(23) 116.7 RUSH 115.7 (21)

(18) 239.1 PASS 282.6 (32)

(18) 355.8 YARDS 398.3 (29)

(9) 19.5 POINTS 26.7 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH On their third-string QB, the Lions' best chance to score recently has come from special teams. Jamal Agnew is the only player with TDs on a punt return and kickoff return in 2019. He scored on a 64-yard punt return last weekend.

Bears at Vikings

Noon

LINE -- Bears by 31/2

SERIES -- Vikings lead 60-55-2; Bears beat Vikings 16-6, Sept. 29, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(29) 86.7 RUSH 130.6 (7)

(26) 207.5 PASS 226.5 (20)

(29) 294.2 YARDS 357.1 (13)

(30) 17.3 POINTS 25.9 (7)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(6) 97.2 RUSH 104.7 (14)

(12) 228.5 PASS 237.2 (16)

(8) 325.7 YARDS 341.9 (14)

(5) 18.6 POINTS 18.8 (6)

WHAT TO WATCH Minnesota has had trouble scoring against Chicago in recent memory. The Bears' defense has allowed only 36 points in its past three games against the Vikings, with 5 turnovers, 12 sacks and 1 defensive touchdown scored.

Dolphins at Patriots

Noon

LINE -- Patriots by 16

SERIES -- Dolphins lead 55-53; Patriots beat Dolphins 43-0, Sept. 15, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(32) 72.9 RUSH 104.5 (19)

(15) 231.9 PASS 249.6 (9)

(27) 304.8 YARDS 354.1 (16)

(25) 18.6 POINTS 26.4 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) DOLPHINS VS. PATRIOTS (RK)

(27) 135.4 RUSH 97.7 (7)

(28) 265.4 PASS 170.7 (2)

(32) 400.8 YARDS 268.4 (1)

(32) 31.3 POINTS 13.2 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH New England has the No. 1 defense heading into Week 17. If the Patriots hold their position, it would be the first such ranking in franchise history. The unit also has not allowed a 300-yard passer in 24 consecutive games.

Falcons at Buccaneers

Noon

LINE -- PK

SERIES -- Falcons lead 27-25; Bucs beat Falcons 35-22, Nov. 24, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. BUCS (RK)

(30) 84.9 RUSH 92.3 (25)

(3) 295.2 PASS 310.1 (1)

(5) 380.1 YARDS 402.4 (3)

(13) 23.5 POINTS 29.1 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. BUCS (RK)

(15) 109.3 RUSH 72.9 (1)

(23) 248.3 PASS 269.1 (29)

(19) 357.6 YARDS 342.0 (15)

(22) 25.1 POINTS 28.1 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH Falcons QB Matt Ryan and Bucs QB Jameis Winston are the only passers with at least 10 300-yard games this season. Ryan has 10, and last week Winston joined Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Peyton Manning as only QBs with 11 or more 300-yard performances in a single season.

Steelers at Ravens

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Steelers by 2

SERIES -- Steelers lead 28-23; Ravens beat Steelers 26-23, Oct. 6, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERS VS. RAVENS (RK)

(26) 90.4 RUSH 204.9 (1)

(31) 193.6 PASS 209.6 (25)

(30) 284.0 YARDS 414.5 (2)

(25) 18.6 POINTS 33.5 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERS VS. RAVENS (RK)

(10) 102.0 RUSH 93.0 (4)

(5) 202.1 PASS 216.4 (7)

(4) 304.1 YARDS 309.4 (5)

(4) 18.3 POINTS 18.1 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH What does Baltimore QB Robert Griffin III have left in the tank? Yes, Pittsburgh is still in the playoff race and Baltimore has nothing to play for, but watching Griffin will be more entertaining than Pittsburgh third-stringer Devlin "Duck" Hodges.

Redskins at Cowboys

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE -- Cowboys by 13

SERIES -- Cowboys lead 72-45-2; Cowboys beat Redskins 31-21, Sept. 15, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(21) 99.7 RUSH 128.7 (8)

(32) 175.3 PASS 297.1 (2)

(31) 275.0 YARDS 425.8 (1)

(31) 16.7 POINTS 25.8 (8)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS VS. COWBOYS (RK)

(29) 141.1 RUSH 104.5 (13)

(14) 235.3 PASS 226.2 (11)

(25) 376.4 YARDS 330.7 (11)

(24) 25.9 POINTS 20.3 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH The marginalization of Dallas WR Amari Cooper is becoming a real thing. Cooper has 22 catches, 249 yards and 1 TD in his past six games after collecting 53 catches, 848 yards and 7 TDs in his first nine games.

Titans at Texans

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE -- Titans by 6

SERIES -- Titans lead 18-17; Texans beat Titans 24-21, Dec. 15, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. TEXANS (RK)

(6) 131.9 RUSH 126.7 (10)

(22) 224.0 PASS 239.4 (10)

(15) 355.9 YARDS 366.1 (11)

(10) 24.5 POINTS 24.3 (11)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. TEXANS (RK)

(11) 104.2 RUSH 112.8 (20)

(24) 259.2 PASS 270.3 (30)

(22) 363.4 YARDS 383.1 (28)

(13) 21.1 POINTS 23.3 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH A victory would give Tennessee a 5-3 road record this season, which would be the Titans' first away record above .500 since going 6-2 in 2008. The problem for Tennessee is that the game is in Houston, where the Titans have lost seven consecutive times.

Colts at Jaguars

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Colts by 51/2

SERIES -- Colts lead 24-13; Colts beat Jaguars 33-13, Nov. 17, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(4) 133.2 RUSH 109.4 (16)

(28) 197.7 PASS 231.6 (16)

(25) 330.9 YARDS 341.0 (20)

(16) 22.7 POINTS 17.5 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(8) 100.0 RUSH 139.8 (28)

(22) 246.4 PASS 242.3 (20)

(16) 346.4 YARDS 382.1 (27)

(15) 22.3 POINTS 25.1 (22)

WHAT TO WATCH Despite missing five games in 2018 and 2019, Indianapolis LB Darius Leonard needs 12 tackles to pass Jerrell Freeman (289) for the most tackles by a Colts player in his first two seasons.

Eagles at Giants

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Eagles by 31/2

SERIES -- Eagles lead 86-85-2; Eagles beat Giants 23-17 OT, Dec. 9, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. GIANTS (RK)

(12) 121.2 RUSH 104.2 (20)

(12) 236.9 PASS 230.4 (18)

(12) 358.1 YARDS 334.6 (23)

(15) 23.4 POINTS 21.6 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. GIANTS (RK)

(3) 88.0 RUSH 112.7 (19)

(19) 239.3 PASS 263.1 (26)

(9) 327.3 YARDS 375.8 (24)

(16) 22.5 POINTS 27.8 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH The Giants have the 26th-ranked passing defense, but there's a legitimate question as to whether QB Carson Wentz and the Eagles can take advantage. TE Zach Ertz has been ruled out, and Wentz will be throwing to a ton of no-names.

Raiders at Broncos

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Broncos by 31/2

SERIES -- Raiders lead 65-53-2; Raiders beat Broncos 24-16, Sept. 9, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

(13) 119.7 RUSH 106.1 (18)

(13) 236.4 PASS 196.5 (29)

(14) 356.1 YARDS 302.6 (28)

(24) 19.9 POINTS 17.7 (27)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) RAIDERS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

(8) 100.0 RUSH 112.4 (18)

(25) 262.6 PASS 215.3 (6)

(21) 362.6 YARDS 327.7 (10)

(27) 26.9 POINTS 20.1 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH Has John Elway found his quarterback in Denver? Ex-Missouri QB Drew Lock is making his case. The rookie is 3-1 as a starter, including 2-0 at home. He completed a season-high 25 of 33 passes last week for 192 yards, 1 TD and no turnovers.

Cardinals at Rams

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Rams by 61/2

SERIES -- Rams lead 42-38-2; Rams beat Cardinals 34-7, Dec. 1, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. RAMS (RK)

(9) 127.9 RUSH 92.4 (24)

(24) 210.3 PASS 279.2 (5)

(22) 338.2 YARDS 371.6 (9)

(17) 22.5 POINTS 24.2 (12)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALS VS. RAMS (RK)

(25) 120.6 RUSH 115.9 (22)

(31) 279.9 PASS 220.2 (10)

(31) 400.5 YARDS 336.1 (13)

(28) 27.4 POINTS 22.7 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH RB Todd Gurley will become the Rams franchise leader in career rushing TDs with his next such score. He needed five seasons to tie Marshall Faulk, and pass Eric Dickerson and Steven Jackson. He also needs 25 yards from scrimmage for his fifth consecutive 1,000-yard season.

49ers at Seahawks

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- 49ers by 3

SERIES -- Seahawks lead 26-16; Seahawks beat 49ers 27-24 OT, Nov. 11, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)

(2) 145.1 RUSH 138.3 (3)

(14) 234.8 PASS 237.9 (11)

(6) 379.9 YARDS 376.2 (7)

(2) 30.2 POINTS 25.6 (9)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. SEAHAWKS (RK)

(17) 111.8 RUSH 117.0 (24)

(1) 165.6 PASS 263.5 (27)

(2) 277.4 YARDS 380.5 (26)

(8) 19.3 POINTS 24.8 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH San Francisco TE George Kittle missed the first game vs. the Seahawks with an injury, a 27-24 Seattle victory in OT. Kittle has 32 catches for 432 yards and 3 touchdowns in his past five games.

