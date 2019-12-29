Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police Beat

by Tony Holt | Today at 3:27 a.m.

A Little Rock man was arrested after reportedly yelling profanities and flashing obscene gestures at people Friday night outside a Chili's Bar and Grill in Jacksonville, police said.

Gerald Moore, 30, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction, according to an arrest report. He was released from the Pulaski County jail after posting a $1,760 bond, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Jacksonville police were sent around 6 p.m. to the restaurant at 1800 W. Main St. and saw a man "in a puffy jacket" walking along the road and "flipping people off," the report stated.

Police said they asked Moore for his name, and he responded by telling them, "F*** you!" He repeated the obscenity several more times, and eventually was arrested, according to the report.

Metro on 12/29/2019

Print Headline: Police say gestures led to man's arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT