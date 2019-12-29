Police Beat

A Little Rock man was arrested after reportedly yelling profanities and flashing obscene gestures at people Friday night outside a Chili's Bar and Grill in Jacksonville, police said.

Gerald Moore, 30, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction, according to an arrest report. He was released from the Pulaski County jail after posting a $1,760 bond, the report said.

Jacksonville police were sent around 6 p.m. to the restaurant at 1800 W. Main St. and saw a man "in a puffy jacket" walking along the road and "flipping people off," the report stated.

Police said they asked Moore for his name, and he responded by telling them, "F*** you!" He repeated the obscenity several more times, and eventually was arrested, according to the report.

