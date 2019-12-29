Razorbacks hope Florida LB a diamond in rough

If the University of Arkansas signs defensive end Eric Thomas, the Hogs might look back in a few years and see they got a steal.

Thomas, 6-3, 230 pounds, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, plays for Booker T. Washington High School in Pensacola, Fla., which won six games from 2015-18 before winning eight games this past season.

Eric Thomas highlights arkansasonline.com/1229thomas

The Hogs extended a scholarship offer to Thomas on Dec. 22. He had an offer from Colorado State prior to the firing of Mike Bobo as the Rams coach.

First-year Booker T. Washington Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon led the Wildcats to an 8-2 record, and he credits Thomas as a key reason why.

"We won more games this year than they have the previous four years combined. Obviously, players like Eric allowed us to make that turn around," Whiddon said.

Thomas recorded 60 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 6 forced fumbles and an interception return for a score as a senior while playing defensive end for the first time. He played outside linebacker as a junior and had 69 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble for the Class 6A Wildcats.

"He could be a true steal," Whiddon said. "There's no doubt he's going to be a really good football player, but I think he has the potential to be one of those guys like, 'Where in the world did he come from? How did nobody know about this kid out of high school?' I think he has a chance to be a special player."

Missouri and Middle Tennessee State are also showing interest in Thomas. He plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville on Jan. 17.

Thomas has spoken with Coach Sam Pittman and linebackers coach Rion Rhoades.

"They really want me to be a Razorback, and I'm excited about it," Thomas said. "I just want to see a place, a team I'm comfortable with. Like a family."

An oral commitment to the Razorbacks during his visit looks likely.

"It's a big chance. I'm already looking forward to committing," Thomas said.

Thomas also plays for the school's basketball team and averages 5 points and 5.5 rebounds a game while playing mostly in the paint.

Booker T. Washington's defensive line also featured Amari Severson, a Division I prospect, and Malcolm Moultrie, a Division II recruit. Severson suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the third game of the season.

"All of the protections got shifted to him [Thomas], but it didn't impact his production," Whiddon said. "He was still able to play at a high level and being the focal point of the defensive line."

Thomas has shined in two all-star games, including the Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star classic.

"Another thing that's been impressive for him is he's played in two all-star games after the season against better competition, and he's had seven sacks and two forced fumbles," Whiddon said.

Whiddon sees Thomas getting bigger and stronger.

"I truly don't think he's done growing. His dad is 6-7," Whiddon said.

Thomas played at 215 pounds as a junior.

"I think by the start of next football season, I think without question he'll be up to 250 to 255," Whiddon said. "He has a great looking body and physique. He looks how a college player is supposed to look."

