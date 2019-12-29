Ring In The New: Options abound for New Year's Eve entertainment

Photo courtesy Russell Bloodworth Photography Celebrate community as you sing with your neighbors at the Beer and Hymns event.

On Tuesday night, we're not only ringing in a new year, we're ringing in a new decade. Maybe that's why Northwest Arkansas organizations have gone above and beyond with their New Year's Eve offerings -- it seems there is, truly, something for everyone. We've collected some options for you here.

Fayetteville

Handmade Moments

8:30 p.m.

George's Majestic Lounge, 519 w. Dickson St.

527-6618

Crescent City Combo and Rachel Ammons open for the popular duo.

$15-$18

Party on the Hill

9 p.m.

TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St.

Includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine and featured cocktails. Dress is cocktail attire.

$75

Hollywood on the Hill

9 p.m.

Fresco Restaurant, 112 W. Center St.

DJ D. Sewell spins. Party favors and VIP seating available.

$20

Blast from the Past

9 p.m.

C4 Nightclub and Lounge

509 W. Spring St.

222-1305

DJ Ambrosia and DJ Sno White spin.

Blue Masquerade presents Beat Bachs 2019

9 p.m.

Pinpoint, 23 N. Block Ave.

935-3298

DJs spin; masks given to first 200 attendees.

$12-$30

Stellar NYE at Axis

10 p.m.

Axis Lounge, 25 E. Center St.

308-8246

Live music including Dondo, Lethal Cortex, Nugstufr, Slim Sim, Trippy Hippy, XTZ.

$7-$15

Bobby V Live New Year's Eve

8:30 p.m.

Fayetteville Town Center, 15 W. Mountain St.

957-0690

VIP tickets and bottle service available.

$35-$65

Buffalo, Beer and Bubbles at Nomads

5-9 p.m.

Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto St.

879-7573

Three-course dinner on New Year's Eve.

$50

Sing in the New Year

4 p.m.-2 a.m.

Big Box Karaoke, 115 N. Block Ave.

249-6295

Says Big Box: "On NYE, we'll be taking part in a fun Japanese New Year's tradition of eating soba noodles before midnight. The long shape of the noodle symbolizes the crossing from one year to the next. It's also said that since noodles are easily cut, they symbolize letting go of the regrets of the past year. All karaoke parties will receive a small bowl of soba on New Year's Eve!"

$10 per person, per hour

Springdale

New Year's Eve at the Apollo

9 p.m.

308 W. Emma Ave.

320-8165

$150-$200

Black tie optional; must be 21. Tickets include food and dessert, open bar, champagne and confetti cannon toast at midnight, live music and dancing brought to you by Smoothman Productions Crusade and The Big Hog Band from 9-11 p.m. and Derrick Dansby from 11 p.m.-2 a.m.

Power 105.7 New Year's Eve Masquerade featuring Funk Factory

8 p.m.

Holiday Inn, 1500 S. 45th St.

751-8300

Ticket price includes party favors, masks, balloon drop and champagne toast.

$30-$50

NYE with the Atlantics at JJ's

9 p.m.

JJ's Grill, 5320 W. Sunset Ave.

419-9220

Live music.

$50

Rogers

Rogers to Fayetteville: New Year's Eve Celebration

8:45 p.m.

Rogers Depot, First and Poplar

751-1281

Celebrate New Year's Eve by riding the train down to Fayetteville with a one-hour layover.

$40-$120

NYE Glow Party at Moonbroch Pub

9 p.m.

Moonbroch Pub, 117 W. Walnut St.

278-2500

Music provided by Brock Entertainment. Tickets include heavy appetizers, a swag bag and champagne toast at midnight.

$20

New Year's Couples' Soiree

7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.

Art and Soul Studios NWA, 317 N. Second St.

202-2328

Light buffet; beer, wine and champagne; and a fluid art class.

$85 couple

Bentonville

90LB Wrench New Year's Eve at the Meteor

8 p.m.

Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave.

268-1500

$15-$30

North Forest Lights New Year's Eve

8 p.m.

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way

418-5700

View the North Forest Lights with music accompaniment by The Vine Brothers, performances by Sacred Somatics circus arts and artmaking.

$12-$40

Beer and Hymns

5-7 p.m.

Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 SE 8th St.

250-4990

Love to sing? Hoist a beer and join in at this group singalong. The New Year's Eve event features crowd favorites.

Free; donations encouraged

New Year's Eve Party with the Downtown Livewires

8 p.m.

Four Points by Sheraton Bentonville, 211 SE Walton Blvd.

Live electric blues music with '70s, '80s and '90s music during the break.

$49

New Year's Eve at the Holler

9 p.m.

The Holler, 801 SE A St., Bentonville

250-0070

D.J. Shortfuze spins. V.I.P. packages available for $250.

Free

Jenna and the Soul Shakers' Rockin' NYE Bash at Pedaler's Pub

7 p.m.

Pedaler's Pub, 410 SW A St.

268-3285

Jenna and the Soul Shakers play live, along with Tater, Mater and Squarsh and Tony Alvarez.

Roaring 20s NYE Couples' Paint Party at Painting with a Twist

7 p.m.

Painting with a Twist, 1401 SE Walton Blvd., Suite 111

254-1997

Couples can create a work of art either on wood or canvas.

$39-$49

The Great Axeby

9 p.m.

Urban Forest Axe House

1706 SE Walton Blvd, Suite 12, Bentonville

Tickets include three hours of ax throwing, access to a themed popcorn and dessert bar, non-alcoholic drinks, a mugshot photobooth and a raffle.

$30

Eureka Springs

New Year's Eve Downtown Dance Party

9 p.m.

Basin Park Hotel

12 Spring St.

253-7837

$50-$85

Cover band Red Ambition provides music for an evening of drinks, dancing and surprises. Champagne, light fare, desserts and a midnight breakfast is included.

New Year's Eve with the Cate Brothers

9 p.m.

Upstairs at Grotto, 39 Spring St.

363-6431

The legendary duo perform in an intimate space for New Year's Eve.

New Year's Eve Party

6 p.m.

New Delhi Cafe

2 N. Main St., Eureka Springs

253-2525

Live music with Pete and Dave starting at 8 p.m. Cover charge includes glass of champagne and breakfast buffet.

$10

Center Stage New Year's Eve Party

7 p.m.

Center Stage, 132 Huntsville Road

530-0002

Music, food and dancing. Bring a pot luck dish.

Funky Brew Year Dance Party with DJ Testtube

8 p.m.

Brews, 2 Pine St., Eureka Springs

Old school funk and disco-themed New Year's Eve party.

Chelsea's Roaring '20s New Year's Eve Party

8:30 p.m.

Chelsea's Corner Bar and Live Music, 10 Mountain St.

253-6723

Annie and the Fur Trappers provide live music for New Year's Eve.

New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball

10 p.m.

Eureka Live Underground, 35 1/2 N. Main St.

$10

Lowell

New Year's Eve at the Grove

6 p.m.

808 S. Bloomington St.

347-4966

$100

An evening of food, drinks, comedy and live music. Ticket includes dinner, show and champagne toast.

Siloam Springs

Roarin' Twenties New Year's Eve Bash

7 p.m.

The Park House Kitchen and Bar, 201 W. University St., Siloam Springs

373-3731

Guests are invited to "dress up in their swankiest get up" to compete in the Best Dressed contest. Cover charge includes live jazz, photo booth and champagne toast at midnight.

$5

File Photo/CHARLIE KAIJO Big Box Karaoke will celebrate its one-year anniversary and ring in the year at the same time.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/AMELIA PHILLIPS Catch the Cate Brothers Upstairs at Grotto in Eureka Springs for an intimate New Year's Eve show.

