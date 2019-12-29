Untamed Comets keep Pointers at bay

RUSSELLVILLE -- Mills Coach Raymond Cooper looked a little bewildered after his Comets defeated Van Buren 55-46 Saturday night to advance to the championship game of the Hoops for Hunger Cyclone Classic.

Cooper's Comets outscored the Pointers 22-4 to start the second half after trailing 29-28 at halftime, and they did it despite a distinct lack of outside shooting throughout and an almost comical lack of clock awareness while trying to protect a 12-point lead during the game's final 3:33.

Cooper could laugh about it because the Comets (11-1) are young, and most of the their miscues appear correctable. Juniors Jakari Livingston, Caleb Allen and Joseph Bell accounted for 41 of the Comets' points.

"The great thing about this team is pressure doesn't bother them," said Cooper, whose team will play Rogers in the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Monday. "They're not even aware that there is pressure. We play the first minute just like the last minute. They're not aware of the clock. I don't even know if they know if we're winning or losing."

Cooper was referring to the final three minutes of Saturday's game against Van Buren (6-5) when a 52-40 lead shrunk to 52-44 with the Comets hoisting up shots instead of trying to run time off the clock.

"They were just throwing that thing up there," Cooper said, "and I'm like, 'We're winning man.' "

Cooper called timeout with 1:52 to play to update the Comets of the situation.

"It's not like they were getting nervous," Cooper said. "I think it's just a learning thing for me. The thing is, I'm going to have to keep telling them what the score is."

The Comets knew what the score was at halftime, and Cooper said he told his players to run the offense and do what they do best.

"We decided we were going to go inside, regardless," Cooper said.

Van Buren Coach Brad Autry said it was the right strategy.

"I just thought they got way more aggressive at the rim and we didn't do anything about it," Autry said.

Livingston, who led Mills with 18 points, scored six third-quarter points, as did Allen (9 points total).

Joseph Bell (14 points) pounded the offensive glass with six third-quarter points and 12 total in the second half.

"We either gave it to them on the offensive glass or right at the rim," Autry said. "You can't do that. If you don't take away space, and get bodies on them, you're in trouble."

ROGERS 47,

RUSSELLVILLE 46

Derek Hobbs hit a 17-foot jumper with 0.4 seconds to play to lift the Mounties to victory over the host Cyclones.

Russellville (9-3) led 41-34 entering the fourth quarter, but Rogers (10-0) scored the next nine points and led 45-43 when Russellville's Connor Bailey converted a three-point play with 7.7 seconds left to give the Cyclones at 46-45 lead.

Rogers called timeout and worked the ball into Hobbs, who faked a defender into the air and hit the shot.

Russellville had time for a length-of-the court pass to Bailey, but he could not get off a shot before the buzzer.

GIRLS

PULASKI ACADEMY 52,

POTTSVILLE 40

Pulaski Academy (9-2) outscored Pottsville 19-9 in the third quarter after trailing by a point at halftime and defeated the Apaches (5-5).

Pulaski Academy advanced to Monday's championship game against host Russellville at 6 p.m.

Isis Woods scored 12 of her game-high 15 points in the second half for Pulaski Academy. Riley Smith scored 11 points, all in the second half.

Shannon Lasey led Pottsville with 12 points and Lindsey Aday scored 11.

RUSSELLVILLE 60,

DANVILLE 56

Cara Davis scored 24 points and Megan Fleming had 11 to lead the host Cyclones to victory over Class 2A Danville.

The game was tied 35-35 at halftime, but Russellville (6-4) took control early in the third quarter behind Davis and never surrendered the lead.

Lydia Stanley led Danville (8-3) with 18 points.

Sports on 12/29/2019