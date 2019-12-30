Arkansas man killed when vehicle hit by 2 others after pulling onto I-40, police say

FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

A three-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 40 left one person dead and four others injured, state police said.

A Chevrolet was stopped on the left side of westbound I-40 near Ozark before the vehicle pulled into traffic around 10:50 a.m., according to a preliminary crash summary.

The Chevrolet was then struck by a Ford and a Honda.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, 58-year-old George Liles of Ozark, died.

The drivers of all three cars were injured, according to the report, as well as a passenger in the Honda.

It was cloudy at the time of the wreck, but the road was dry, state police said.

At least 495 people have died in crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.