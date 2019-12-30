4 people die, 1 is injured on wet roads in Arkansas

Three separate traffic accidents on wet roads resulted in the deaths of four people across the state Saturday, according to the Arkansas State Police.

A person was injured in one of the accidents and was transported to a hospital, troopers said.

The first crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. in the area of 485 Pfeiffer Road northeast of Batesville, according to a report.

A 2007 Dodge Caliber was heading east on Pfeiffer Road when the driver, 47-year-old April Bauman of Batesville, lost control of the hatchback, and it struck a tree, authorities said.

Bauman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, failed to navigate a curve in the wet conditions, the report stated.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

The second crash occurred at 7:20 p.m. on Arkansas 62 in the area of Garfield.

A 1981 Chevrolet was traveling east near the intersection of Whimpy Jones Road when it swerved off the road and hit a tree, troopers said.

The driver, Bobby Joe Hamilton, 40, and passenger, Mary Alice Hamilton, 54, both of Garfield, were killed, according to a report.

The third accident involved a pedestrian and occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Interstate 30 in the area of Bryant.

Robert Talley, 62, of Memphis was driving east on I-30 and struck Raymond Taber, 30, of Alexander, troopers said.

The report stated that Taber was struck as he ran across the eastbound lanes. Taber was pronounced dead at the scene, and Talley was taken to Saline Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries, troopers said.

Metro on 12/30/2019