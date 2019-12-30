Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Affidavit: Man shot, injured in north Arkansas while watching Christmas movies with grandmother

by Josh Snyder | Today at 8:53 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Denise Shands ( Independence County sheriff's office )

A 54-year-old Batesville woman was charged with first-degree battery Friday after she reportedly shot a man who was watching Christmas movies with his grandmother, police said.

Deputies were dispatched to 101 Campbell Lane in south Independence County shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday after a woman reported that she thought her aunt shot her cousin, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The man, Scott Cohrs, told authorities he and his grandmother were in the living room watching movies when Denise Shands slapped the grandmother in the face, according to a probable cause affidavit. Cohrs and Shands traded several slaps, and, after Cohrs returned to the couch, Shands approached him with a gun and shot him, the affidavit states.

Authorities said Cohrs, whose age wasn’t included in the affidavit, was treated at the scene for gunshot wounds in the groin and mid abdomen and transported to White River Medical Center for emergency surgery.

Deputies found a shotgun hidden under the mattress inside Shands’ bedroom containing a hull consistent with the birdshot pellets removed from Cohrs’ body, the affidavit states.

Shands was arrested and booked into Independence County jail, where an online jail roster showed she remained Monday on a first-degree battery charge.

Bond was set at $100,000, according to a jail employee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT