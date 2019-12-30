Affidavit: Man shot, injured in north Arkansas while watching Christmas movies with grandmother

A 54-year-old Batesville woman was charged with first-degree battery Friday after she reportedly shot a man who was watching Christmas movies with his grandmother, police said.

Deputies were dispatched to 101 Campbell Lane in south Independence County shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday after a woman reported that she thought her aunt shot her cousin, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The man, Scott Cohrs, told authorities he and his grandmother were in the living room watching movies when Denise Shands slapped the grandmother in the face, according to a probable cause affidavit. Cohrs and Shands traded several slaps, and, after Cohrs returned to the couch, Shands approached him with a gun and shot him, the affidavit states.

Authorities said Cohrs, whose age wasn’t included in the affidavit, was treated at the scene for gunshot wounds in the groin and mid abdomen and transported to White River Medical Center for emergency surgery.

Deputies found a shotgun hidden under the mattress inside Shands’ bedroom containing a hull consistent with the birdshot pellets removed from Cohrs’ body, the affidavit states.

Shands was arrested and booked into Independence County jail, where an online jail roster showed she remained Monday on a first-degree battery charge.

Bond was set at $100,000, according to a jail employee.