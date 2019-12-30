Arkansas' Joe named SEC co-player of the week

Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe (1) in action during an NCAA college basketball game between Arkansas and Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

— Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Razorbacks to a comeback victory at Indiana on Sunday.

On Monday, Joe shared the SEC’s player of the week honor with Kentucky junior forward Nick Richards, who had 13 points and 10 rebounds in the Wildcats’ overtime victory over Louisville on Saturday.

It is the second time that Joe, a sophomore from Fort Smith, has earned an SEC player of the week award. His first came last season when he scored a career-high 34 points against Florida International.

Joe played the entire second half Sunday and scored 18 points after halftime as the Razorbacks rallied from an 11-point deficit to win 71-64 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Joe made six 3-pointers and was 4-for-4 at the free throw line in the final 27.3 seconds. He made four consecutive 3-point attempts during a 3:23 stretch in the second half after the Hoosiers went ahead by 11.

“I’m a shooter,” Joe said. “I’m going to do what a shooter does and shoot that ball. Make or miss, I’m going to keep shooting it.”

Later, Joe hit a turnaround jumper to tie the game 61-61 and cap a 9-0 run by the Razorbacks. That was part of a 19-3 Arkansas run to end the game.

“He’s one of the best shooters in the country,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said, “and when we have two of the best scorers in the country, anything can happen.”

Joe is the second Arkansas player to earn the SEC player of the week award this season. Junior guard Mason Jones has been named the league’s player of the week twice after scoring 32 points in the season opener against Rice in November and earlier this month after scoring a career-high 41 points against Tulsa.

Jones scored 21 points against Indiana, including 15 after committing his fourth foul with 9:37 remaining.