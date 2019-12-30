Aversion to words like moist examined

Well, I've recently encountered the profound hatred that some people feel for the word "moist." In fact, about 20% of them say they are grossed out by it and that hearing the word is as bad as hearing fingernails on a blackboard. The word simply gives them the willies.

This reaction to certain words is called word aversion. People who study words informally call this condition "logomisia," though the word isn't in Merriam-Webster or the American Heritage Dictionary.

The word "logomisia" comes from two Greek roots: "logos" for word and "misia" for hatred.

This reaction is also called verbal virus. While I like the alliteration, that term isn't as clear as "word aversion."

Word aversion isn't at all the same as how I cringe when people use "impact" as a verb. Or the way my mother became flustered when people said "irregardless." Those were feelings about improper usage. It's not what people feel when a word is used much too often, such as "so" or "awesome." Word aversion is more of a deep-seated, instinctual, emotional reaction.

Moist isn't the only reviled word. Dictionary.com compiled a list of what they call "cringeworthy words." If you're the sensitive type, you might want to avert your eyes for now. On the list were "mucus," "dripping," "phlegm," "sputum" and "discharge." Obviously, these are similar to "moist" in terms of bodily connotations. Others were "slacks," "wellness" and "rural." These last few don't seem to qualify as word aversion from the gut. People simply didn't like the words. "Wellness" sounded pretentious. "Rural" was hard to say. "Slacks" apparently make people think of polyester, and they didn't like the feel of it. A New Yorker survey uncovered this contempt for "slacks."

One study listed other words that people disliked because of how they sounded. Among them were "cornucopia," "hardscrabble," "pugilist," "wedge" and "whimsy." I probably don't use these words much, but I think I like them. But I realize now I've been saying the "u" in cornucopia as "yew" when I should have said it as "uh."

When it comes to "moist," one theory is that people don't like the word because of its sound. Another is that the facial muscles we use to say the word are too similar to the ones we use to show disgust. Another is that it makes people think about bodily functions they'd rather not think about. And one more theory is that people learn to hate the word because society teaches them to.

Because I've always loved to bake, I like when a cake I make is moist. I always tell people, "It's the sour cream I added." Apparently, those cake eaters don't have word aversion to "moist."

For some reason, People magazine in 2013 created a video of some of the sexier men alive (as judged by the magazine) saying the word "moist." The editors wondered whether a sexy person could make this horrid word sound good. The results are not clear because People seems to have removed the article from its archives. I did find the video on YouTube, though. I could reach no conclusion after viewing the video.

One study found that younger people are more likely to dislike the word than older people. This matches what started me on this topic. My friend told me that the Thanksgiving turkey her husband had cooked was extra moist, and she had said so at dinner. Their two 18-year-olds rolled their eyes. I suspect she chose the word on purpose.

The same study claimed that neurotic people were more likely to dislike "moist." I'm not clear on how the study identified the people as neurotic.

TOWARD VERSUS TOWARDS

"Toward" is another word that a reader asked me about. Sometimes, people use "towards" instead. The AP Stylebook says to use "toward" and never "towards."

A Merriam-Webster usage note explains that over the centuries, the British tended to use "towards" while the Americans were more likely to use "toward." This divergence has occurred with a number of words and phrases. Sometimes, American usage is different from British on purpose. For example, when Noah Webster compiled his dictionary in the 19th century, he intentionally used spellings that were different from the British ones. Other times, the difference happened by chance.

Merriam-Webster adds that it's not incorrect to use towards. It recommends using what makes you comfortable. Unless you're a journalist. Then, of course, you'd use "toward."

HOLIDAY SPECIAL

Before Christmas, I asked about people's less conventional names for the holiday season.

One person told me his brother had dubbed Dec. 23 "Christmas Adam." Why? Naturally, because it precedes Christmas Eve on Dec. 24.

Another person said she and her cousins gather for Cousins Christmas. Again, nice alliteration.

And I have to add that the very day after my own family's little Christmas, I discovered actor Hugh Jackman on Twitter, singing the song, "We Need a Little Christmas." Was that a coincidence, or does Jackman truly get my family?

Sources include Oberlin College, Sisyphean High, Language Log, YouTube, The New Yorker, Dictionary.com, Hubspot.com, AP Stylebook, Merriam-Webster, American Heritage Dictionary, AP Stylebook. Reach Bernadette at

ActiveStyle on 12/30/2019