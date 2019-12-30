Browns ax coach after one season

BEREA, Ohio -- Freddie Kitchens made a great first impression. Everything after that was underwhelming.

Kitchens, who famously crowed "if you don't wear brown and orange, you don't matter" at his introductory news conference less than a year ago, was fired Sunday night by the Cleveland Browns following a season in which he failed to lead a talented team to a .500 record -- let alone the playoffs.

Kitchens was dismissed shortly after the Browns returned to team headquarters following a 33-23 loss to the lowly Cincinnati Bengals (2-14), who ended Cleveland's disheartening season and an inglorious 16-game run for the former running backs coach who was hoping for more time.

The Browns (6-10) didn't come close to meeting expectations. Neither did Kitchens.

Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam decided one season was enough for Kitchens and parted ways with the 45-year-old, who is the ninth coach fired by the Browns since 1999. Kitchens was a surprising hire a year ago. He had no previous head coaching experience, but his successful eight-game stretch as the team's offensive coordinator and relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield sent his stock soaring.

But Mayfield regressed in his second season and Kitchens was plagued by numerous mistakes as a rookie season coach with game management and an inability to get Cleveland's offense rolling among his most notable flaws.

"We thank Freddie for his hard work and commitment to this organization but did not see the success or opportunities for improvement to move forward with him as our head coach," the Haslams said in a statement. "Our focus is on hiring an exceptional leader for this football team and we will take a comprehensive approach to this process. We are excited about the core players we have to build around and develop and we look forward to bringing in a strong head coach that will put this group of players in the best position to succeed."

Kitchens is the fifth coach fired since 2012 by the Haslams, who have shown little patience in a failed attempt to resurrect one of the league's proudest franchises.

Cleveland hasn't had a winning record since 2007 and has gone through seven coaches in that 12-year span.

