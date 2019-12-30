COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Tuesday

New Year’s Eve Party

FAIRFIELD BAY — Bogie’s Mountain Ranch, 820 Lost Creek Parkway, will have a New Year’s Eve party, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and include finger foods and Champagne for a midnight toast. There will be karaoke with DJ Rick-Z. To reserve tickets, call (501) 884-6091.

Roaring 20s Night on the Town

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Conference Center will offer a Roaring 20s Night on the Town at 8 p.m., featuring Willie Nash and the Willie Nash Band from Branson, Missouri. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door and include heavy hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary midnight toast. Costumes are optional, and there will be a Best 20s Costume Contest. For more information or tickets, call (501) 884-4202.

Ongoing

Certified Nursing Assistant Classes

MOUNTAIN VIEW/MELBOURNE — Ozarka College’s Certified Nursing Assistant course, Basic Health Skills, is for college credit and offered on both the Mountain View and Melbourne campuses. The course meets twice per week. Financial aid is available for students who qualify. Completion of the course increases students’ competitiveness for entrance into the Licensed Practical Nursing program. For more information, contact Tamra Bevill at (870) 368-2079 or tbevill@ozarka.edu; or Brittnee Donaldson at (870) 368-2044 or brittnee.donaldson@ozarka.edu.

GED Classes in Melbourne

MELBOURNE — GED classes will meet at Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Jan. 13. Instruction is given in math, writing skills, reading comprehension and refresher skills for college prep, military service or employability. An instructor is available for one-on-one assistance. For more information, call (870) 368-2051.

Spring KidStage Enrollment

SEARCY — Center on the Square’s Spring KidStage, directed by Kara Ladyman, is enrolling students. Classes will begin the week of Jan. 6 and include second through sixth grades on Monday or Tuesday; and seventh through 12th grades on Wednesday or Thursday. All classes will meet from 4-6 p.m. Performance dates are March 12, 13 and 14. The registration fee is $100, which includes a T-shirt. Payment can be made online via PayPal or by bringing a check to the theater by the first day of class. Register online at centeronthesquare.org/kidstage.

GED Classes in Mountain View

MOUNTAIN VIEW — GED classes will be available at Ozarka College in Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, beginning Jan. 13. Evening classes will also be available from 4:30-7:30 Mondays. Instruction is available in math, writing skills, reading comprehension and refresher skills for college prep, military service or employability. An instructor is available for one-on-one assistance. For more information, call (870) 368-2051.

Miss Central Arkansas Pageants

SEARCY — The Miss Central Arkansas Outstanding Teen (ages 13-17) and Miss Central Arkansas (ages 17-25) Scholarship Competition will take place March 14 in Searcy and is accepting applications. This is a preliminary to the Miss Arkansas Competition. University scholarships and cash scholarships will be available. Young women from the following counties are eligible to apply: White, Pulaski, Faulkner, Lonoke, Perry, Prairie, Arkansas, Saline, Grant, Conway and Jefferson. To enter, contact Nancy Thompson, executive director, at central.ark.nancy@gmail.com or call (501) 268-6292.

Mount Zion Cemetery Association Fundraiser

WALNUT RIDGE — The Mount Zion Cemetery Association of Walnut Ridge in Lawrence County is having an end-of-year fundraiser to offset 2019 and 2020 mowing expenses, as well as to build up the association’s savings in order to maintain the 1875 cemetery, located near the entrance to Williams Baptist University. Donations are welcome and can be made via GoFundMe at www.mtzionwr.org/donate or by check to Mount Zion Cemetery Association, c/o Treasurer Jerry Gibbens, 306 Eastwood Circle, Walnut Ridge, AR 72476.

GED Classes in Mammoth Spring

MAMMOTH SPRING — GED classes at Ozarka College in Mammoth Spring will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, beginning Jan. 21. Classes will also meet from 5-8 Monday nights, beginning Jan. 20. Instruction is given in math, writing skills, reading comprehension and refresher skills for college prep, military service or employability. An instructor is available for one-on-one assistance. For more information, call (870) 368-2051.

Scholarship Application Deadline

SEARCY — The deadline for applying for White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. spring 2020 scholarships is Jan. 7. WCSPSF Inc. awards scholarships to White County single parents who have minor children and are pursuing postsecondary education in order to achieve skilled employment. View the application at www.aspsf.org/county_white.html. For more information, contact Executive Director Dan Newsom at wcspsf.inc@gmail.com or (501) 230-2414.

BAAC Member Exhibition

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council presents the fourth annual BAAC Member Exhibition at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St., through Jan. 11. The exhibit features artwork from Karen Barker, Dustyn Bork, Laura Crouch, Carly Dahl, La’Nelle Gambrell, Julie Graves, Aline McCracken, Merry Ann McSpadden, Bess Parker, Ruby Schaaf, Sheldon Till-Campbell and Marcia Wallace. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Fairfield Bay TOPS Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The TOPS Arkansas 0612 chapter (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Thursday in the Conference Room of the Hart Center, 134 Hillview Drive, behind the Senor Center of Fairfield Bay. Weigh-ins begin at 8:30 a.m., and support meetings start from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Visitors and prospective members may attend their first meeting free. The cost to join is an annual fee of $32 for national dues and $3 per month chapter dues. For more information, call Patty at (501) 253-3790 or Jeannie at (501) 253-3824.

Ash Flat Senior Center Activities

ASH FLAT — The Ash Flat Senior Life Center invites residents of Ash Flat and surrounding areas to the following weekly events: bingo from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; card games, board games and painting from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursdays; and exercise classes from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursdays. Coffee, cookies and more are available throughout the week. Visit the senior center, and sign up for $3 meals served at 11:30 a.m. For more information, including travel arrangements, call Veronica Fortich at (870) 994-2174.

Heber Springs TOPS Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets each Monday at the Church of the Nazarene, Eighth and Quitman streets. Weigh-in begins at 7:30 a.m., and a support meeting takes place from 9:30-11 a.m. Prospective members are welcome to attend. Enter the church through the back entrance. For more information, call Genev Earles at (501) 827-1243 or Janiece Brierly at (501) 250-5087.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. The Lions Club raises funds for eye care and eyeglasses for White County residents who otherwise could not afford such care. New members are welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Upcoming

Batesville Chamber Meeting and Gala

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 annual meeting and gala will take place Jan. 24 at the Batesville Community Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The gala will feature a “White River Lodge” theme in a rustic, winter atmosphere. Cocktail attire is requested, and outerwear is recommended for the outdoor entertainment. General-admission tickets include dinner and entertainment for a $100 donation. Table reservations are available. For reservations or more information, contact Jamie Rayford at jamie.rayford@batesvilleareachamber.com or (870) 793-2378.

Heber Springs Chamber Banquet

HEBER SPRINGS — The 64th annual banquet of the Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce will take place Feb. 6 at The Barn at Pine Mountain. Hor d’ouevres will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30. For tickets, tables or sponsorship opportunities, call (501) 362-2444.

